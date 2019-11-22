Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2019: Active Installed Base of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Systems 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 percent, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 7.5 million units worldwide in 2023.



A wide range of aftermarket providers have entered the off-highway vehicle telematics space, offering solutions for various assets including multi-brand equipment fleets. Solutions available on the market enable the delivery of vehicle management, operator management, and safety management applications linking off-highway machines and enterprise IT systems.

The publisher estimates that the global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems reached 3.3 million units in 2018. This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors. The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers.



Agriculture and mining moreover each account for a similar number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively. The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment. The North American market is estimated to be slightly larger than the European. The Rest of the World is moreover estimated to represent more than half of the global installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems.

The top-10 equipment manufacturers offering telematics together account for more than 70 percent of the total number of off-highway vehicle telematics systems in use across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors globally. The publisher ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading off-highway vehicle telematics providers.



Caterpillar is well on its way to achieving its target of 1 million connected assets this year. Other major manufacturers with installed bases of more than 100,000 units include Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Deere & Company, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Additional players having installed bases of off-highway vehicle telematics units in the tens of thousands include Doosan Infracore, Liebherr, CNH Industrial, CLAAS Group and Hyundai Construction Equipment.

The aftermarket for off-highway vehicle telematics is expected to shrink as the equipment manufacturers continue to introduce standard fitment on additional machine models and at the same time increase the length of free software subscriptions. Arguments such as the OEMs' weak spot being the inability to adequately serve the needs of mixed multi-brand fleets are becoming less valid thanks to initiatives such as the AEMP telematics standard which makes it possible for a fleet operator to collect data from different brands and manage it all in its software interface of choice.



There are however promising opportunities for telematics players that partner with the OEMs, either as end-to-end full-service providers or - in many cases may be more realistically - working alongside OEM personnel to optimise the telematics functionality. In addition to the standard-fitted systems and time-limited subscriptions commonly included for free, the telematics players can also benefit from the upselling of more advanced functionality.



There are already several notable examples of partner-powered and co-developed offerings in the equipment OEM telematics space. In line with trends noted in adjacent markets such as fleet management for commercial vehicles, this publisher anticipates that the partner strategy will continue to grow in popularity among the equipment manufacturers at the expense of in-house telematics development efforts. This can especially be the case for equipment manufacturers that do not yet offer OEM telematics to their customers.



An increasing number of players such as vendors focused on on-road vehicle fleet management is moreover expected to diversify into telematics for various off-highway vehicles driven by the popularisation of the Internet of Transportation Things(IoTT). This enables customers to monitor and manage a wide range of diverse assets on the same platform.

Key Topics Covered:



1 The global off-highway vehicle market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Off-highway vehicle manufacturers

1.2 The construction sector

1.2.1 Construction equipment

1.3 The mining sector

1.3.1 Mining equipment

1.4 The agricultural sector

1.4.1 Agricultural equipment

1.5 The forestry sector

1.5.1 Forestry equipment



2 Off-highway vehicle telematics technologies and solutions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 Vehicle segment

2.2.2 Positioning segment

2.2.3 Network segment

2.2.4 Backoffice segment

2.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

2.3 Off-highway vehicle management

2.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

2.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

2.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and machine health prognostics

2.3.4 Precision agriculture

2.4 Equipment operator management

2.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

2.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

2.5 Safety management

2.5.1 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.5.2 Video-based monitoring solutions

2.5.3 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.6 Business models



3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed based and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Equipment industry players

3.3.2 Telematics industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT and other industry players

3.4 Market trends



4 Construction and mining equipment manufacturers

4.1 Caterpillar

4.2 CNH Industrial

4.3 Deere & Company

4.4 Doosan

4.5 Epiroc

4.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.8 JCB

4.9 Komatsu

4.10 Liebherr

4.11 Sandvik

4.12 Volvo CE

4.13 Other manufacturers

4.13.1 Bell Equipment

4.13.2 BOMAG

4.13.3 JLG Industries

4.13.4 Kobelco

4.13.5 Kubota

4.13.6 Link-Belt and LBX (Sumitomo)

4.13.7 LiuGong

4.13.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.13.9 Manitowoc

4.13.10 Mecalac

4.13.11 SANY

4.13.12 Tadano

4.13.13 Takeuchi

4.13.14 Terex

4.13.15 Wacker Neuson



5 Agriculture and forestry equipment manufacturers

5.1 AGCO

5.2 CLAAS Group

5.3 CNH Industrial

5.4 Deere & Company

5.5 Krone

5.6 Kubota

5.7 Mahindra & Mahindra

5.8 Ponsse

5.9 SDF

5.10 Tigercat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqhedq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

