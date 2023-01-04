Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2023: Market Value Set to Expand from 6.6 Million Units to 12.2 Million Units by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



How will off-highway vehicle telematics market in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry segments evolve in 2023 and beyond?

This report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. The analyst forecasts that the global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems will grow at a CAGR of 13.2 percent from 6.6 million units at the end of 2021 to 12.2 million units by 2026. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The analyst estimates that the global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems reached 6.6 million units in 2021. This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers. Agriculture and mining moreover each account for a similar number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively.

The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2 percent, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 12.2 million units worldwide in 2026.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Overview of the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

Profiles of 40 equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Comprehensive overview of the off-highway vehicle telematics value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main telematics systems offered by off-highway vehicle manufacturers?

Which are the key off-highway vehicle telematics applications?

What business models are used by OEMs offering telematics?

Which equipment manufacturers have developed their telematics offerings in-house?

Which OEM telematics offerings are powered by telematics partners?

How are aftermarket providers approaching the off-highway vehicle telematics market?

How does the off-highway telematics market compare with other related markets?

How will the off-highway vehicle telematics market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Market

2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Technologies and Solutions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure

2.2.1 Vehicle segment

2.2.2 Positioning segment

2.2.3 Network segment

2.2.4 Backoffice segment

2.2.5 OEM/dealer segment.

2.3 Off-highway vehicle management

2.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

2.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

2.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

2.3.4 Precision agriculture

2.4 Equipment operator management

2.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

2.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

2.5 Safety management

2.5.1 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.5.2 Video-based monitoring solutions

2.5.3 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Equipment industry players

3.3.2 Telematics industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT and other industry players

3.4 Market trends

4 Construction and Mining Equipment Manufacturers

4.1 Caterpillar

4.2 CNH Industrial

4.3 Deere & Company

4.4 Doosan Bobcat

4.5 Epiroc

4.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.8 Hyundai Doosan Infracore

4.9 JCB

4.10 Komatsu

4.11 Liebherr

4.12 Sandvik

4.13 Volvo Construction Equipment

4.14 Other manufacturers

4.14.1 Bell Equipment

4.14.2 BOMAG

4.14.3 JLG Industries

4.14.4 Kobelco

4.14.5 Kubota

4.14.6 Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

4.14.7 LiuGong

4.14.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.14.9 Manitowoc

4.14.10 Mecalac

4.14.11 SANY

4.14.12 Tadano

4.14.13 Takeuchi

4.14.14 Terex

4.14.15 Wacker Neuson

5 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers

5.1 AGCO

5.2 ARGO Tractors

5.3 CLAAS Group

5.4 CNH Industrial

5.5 Deere & Company

5.6 Krone

5.7 Kubota

5.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

5.9 Ponsse

5.10 SDF

5.11 Tigercat

5.12 Vermeer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrw7o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets