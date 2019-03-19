NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market By Vehicle Type (All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), Side-by-Side Vehicle (SSV) and Off-Road Motorcycles), By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024



Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market Overview

Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) market is projected to grow from $ 16.16 billion in 2018 to $ 23.08 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing industrialization. Off-road vehicles have large tires with deep suspension and can be driven on off-road or rugged conditions. Generally, these vehicles are employed for farming and entertainment purposes. Surging demand for sports activities is positively impacting market growth. Low carbon emissions, enhanced fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost of off-road vehicles are expected to boost the demand for these vehicles, globally, during forecast period.

Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market Segments

In terms of vehicle type, global off-road vehicles market can be segmented into all-terrain vehicles (ATV), side-by-side vehicles (SSV) and off-road motorcycles.Off-road motorcycles segment dominated the market in 2018, as popularity of off-road sports activities is increasing, and young generation is showing interest in such activities.



Moreover, the SSV segment is anticipated to witness strong growth through 2024, owing to seating capacity for more passengers with improved mobility and storage facility.Based on the product type, the market for ORV can be segmented into utility vehicle, sports vehicle and others.



Utility vehicle is the leading segment in the off-road vehicle market and the segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Sports vehicle accounts for the second largest market share, backed by high demand for increasing tourism and recreational activities.



Off-road vehicles are used for a variety of application including sports, entertainment, agriculture and others. Entertainment and sports are the leading segments, on account of rising disposable income and increasing off-roading sports activities.

Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market Regional Insights

Global off-road vehicles market is led by the North America region.Increasing off-road activities and rising preference for off-road motorcycling and dirt bike events are some of the major factors contributing to the regional growth.



Europe is the second largest market for off-road vehicles, globally, owing to increasing agricultural activities in the region.

Global Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global off-road vehicles market include Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha, Deere & Company (John Deere), Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Players such as Kawasaki and Polaris have launched low-cost models in order to compete in the off-road vehicles market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market size.

• To classify and forecast global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market based on vehicle type, product type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market.

• To conduct the Market Attractiveness Index for global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market.

Some of the leading players in global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market are Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company (John Deere), Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years.The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to off-road vehicles (ORVs) market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global off-road vehicles (ORVs) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

• All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

• Side-by-Side Vehicle (SSV)

• Off-Road Motorcycles

• Market, by Product Type:

• Utility Vehicle

• Sports Vehicle

• Others

• Market, by Application:

• Sports

• Entertainment

• Agriculture

• Others

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Japan

New Zealand

• Europe & CIS

Russia

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Portugal

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

• Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global off-road vehicles market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



