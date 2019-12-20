Global Office Furniture Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Driven by Expanding Corporate Sector, Rapidly Growing Real Estate Industry, and Escalating Demand for Premium & Designer Furniture

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global office furniture market was worth US$ 64.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 86.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



At present, the global market for office furniture is driven by factors like the expanding corporate sector, rapidly growing real estate industry and escalating demand for premium and designer furniture.



Market Trends



An increase in the number of corporate offices owing to the rapid construction of IT Parks and commercial zones is creating a demand for modernized office furniture across the globe. In addition to this, for boosting colleague communications, collaborative environment and social interactions, organizations are creating informal office spaces. This shift has prompted the manufacturers in the office furniture industry to introduce intelligently designed furniture products.



Other than this, on account of technological advancements and rising cases of health issues due to the sedentary lifestyle of employees, there has been a rise in the demand for smart workplace furniture that provides internet connectivity as well as promotes better posture and movement support. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the demand for office furniture during the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global office furniture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global office furniture industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global office furniture industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global office furniture industry?

What is the structure of the global office furniture industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global office furniture industry?

What are the profit margins in the global office furniture industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Office Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Price Range

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Seating

6.2 Systems

6.3 Tables

6.4 Storage Units and File Cabinets

6.5 Overhead Bins

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Wood

7.2 Metal

7.3 Plastic and Fiber

7.4 Glass

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Direct Sales

8.2 Specialist Store

8.3 Non-Specialist Stores

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Price Range

9.1 Low

9.2 Medium

9.3 High



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Steelcase Inc.

15.3.2 OKAMURA CORPORATION

15.3.3 HNI Corporation

15.3.4 Herman Miller Inc.

15.3.5 Haworth Inc.

15.3.6 Knoll Inc.

15.3.7 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

15.3.8 Meridian Office Group

15.3.9 Kimball International

15.3.10 9to5 Seating

15.3.11 BERCO DESIGNS

15.3.12 Hooker Furniture



