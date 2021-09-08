Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2021-2025 | Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 08, 2021, 05:30 ET
The "Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing investments in the offshore upstream sector is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as overcapacity constraints with seismic vessel fleets will challenge market growth.
The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market report is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America). Europe will be the leading region with 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Norway and the UK are the key markets for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions in Europe.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ARGAS
- Fugro NV
- ION Geophysical Corp.
- Mitcham Industries Inc.
- PGS ASA
