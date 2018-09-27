LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Offshore Supply Vessel



Offshore supply vessels are ships that provide support services to offshore drilling rigs, pipe laying, and oil manufacturing platforms used in production and exploration activities. The global offshore supply vessel market facilitates the transportation and other activities in the oil and gas drilling exploration sites.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2365728



Technavio's analysts forecast the global offshore supply vessel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global offshore supply vessel market for 2018-2022. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (AHTS, PSV, FSIV, MPSV, and other OSVs).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BOURBON

• Edison Chouest Offshore

• SEACOR Marine

• Swire Pacific

• Tidewater



Market driver

• Technical developments in OSVs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Problems in propulsion systems and main engines of OSVs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Recovery in utilization rates

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2365728



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

