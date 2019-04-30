Global Offshore Support Vessel Markets, 2023 - Rapidly Increasing Demand for OSVs Used in E&P and Well Development

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Support Vessel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The offshore support vessel market will register a CAGR of more than 89% by 2023.

The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will drive the offshore support vessel market growth in the forthcoming years. Oil and gas upstream companies have been extracting oil and gas from onshore locations for some years. This has further resulted in the rising investments in offshore E&P activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations while increasing the number of contracted offshore rigs and demand for offshore support vessels. As a result, the rising investments in offshore rigs will further drive the offshore support vessel market growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities

One of the growth drivers of the global offshore support vessel market is the rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities. The rise in investments in offshore E&P activities in deep-water and ultra-deep-water locations will increase the number of contracted offshore rigs and the demand for offshore support vessels, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities

One of the challenges in the growth of the global offshore support vessel market is the environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities. Several environmental concerns associated with offshore exploration, drilling, and production projects impede the potential growth of investments in the global market and affect the demand for offshore support vessels.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

Market characteristics

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

AHTS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PSV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MPSV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FSIV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Reduction in cost of offshore E&P activities

Overcapacity in global offshore support vessel market

Rapidly increasing demand for offshore support vessels used in E&P and well development

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Damen Shipyards Group

Fincantieri S.P.A

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Nam Cheong Limited

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cass3q





