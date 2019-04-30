Global Offshore Support Vessel Markets, 2023 - Rapidly Increasing Demand for OSVs Used in E&P and Well Development
Apr 30, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Support Vessel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The offshore support vessel market will register a CAGR of more than 89% by 2023.
The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will drive the offshore support vessel market growth in the forthcoming years. Oil and gas upstream companies have been extracting oil and gas from onshore locations for some years. This has further resulted in the rising investments in offshore E&P activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations while increasing the number of contracted offshore rigs and demand for offshore support vessels. As a result, the rising investments in offshore rigs will further drive the offshore support vessel market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
The rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities
One of the growth drivers of the global offshore support vessel market is the rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water E&P activities. The rise in investments in offshore E&P activities in deep-water and ultra-deep-water locations will increase the number of contracted offshore rigs and the demand for offshore support vessels, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities
One of the challenges in the growth of the global offshore support vessel market is the environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities. Several environmental concerns associated with offshore exploration, drilling, and production projects impede the potential growth of investments in the global market and affect the demand for offshore support vessels.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market segmentation analysis
- Market characteristics
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- AHTS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PSV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MPSV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- FSIV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Reduction in cost of offshore E&P activities
- Overcapacity in global offshore support vessel market
- Rapidly increasing demand for offshore support vessels used in E&P and well development
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Damen Shipyards Group
- Fincantieri S.P.A
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Nam Cheong Limited
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cass3q
