Global Offshore Wind Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offshore Wind market worldwide is projected to grow by US$45.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 14%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.2 Billion by the year 2025, Turbine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Turbine will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A2Sea A/S (Denmark); ABB Group (Switzerland); Adwen Offshore SL (Spain); Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd. (South Korea); EEW Group (Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG) (Germany); General Electric Company (USA); Mhi Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark); Minerals Technologies, Inc. (USA); Nexans SA (France); Senvion SA (Luxembourg); Siemens AG (Germany); Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. (China)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN



OFFSHORE WIND MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Offshore Wind Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Turbine (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Substructure (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

Transitional Water (Location) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Deep Water (Location) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Offshore Wind Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Offshore Wind Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Offshore Wind Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Turbine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Turbine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Turbine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Substructure (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Substructure (Component) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Substructure (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Region Wise

Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Components (Component) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Shallow Water (Location) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Shallow Water (Location) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Shallow Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Transitional Water (Location) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Transitional Water (Location) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Transitional Water (Location) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Deep Water (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Deep Water (Location) Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Deep Water (Location) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Offshore Wind Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Turbine (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Substructure (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Market Share Breakdown (

in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Shallow Water (Location) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Transitional Water (Location) Competitor Market Share Breakdown

(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Deep Water (Location) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of

Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Offshore Wind Market in the United States by

Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Offshore Wind Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 38: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

period 2018-2025

Table 41: Offshore Wind Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Offshore Wind Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Turbine (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Substructure (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Electrical Infrastructure (Component) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Shallow Water (Location) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Transitional Water (Location) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Deep Water (Location) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Offshore Wind Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Offshore Wind Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Offshore Wind Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 53: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 56: Offshore Wind Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Offshore Wind Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Offshore Wind Market in France by Location: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Offshore Wind Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Offshore Wind Market by Location: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 77: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

period 2018-2025

Table 80: Offshore Wind Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Offshore Wind Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Offshore Wind Market in Russia by Location: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 95: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 98: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Offshore Wind Market in Asia-Pacific by Location:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Offshore Wind Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Offshore Wind Historic Market Review by

Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Offshore Wind Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 123: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Offshore Wind Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 126: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Offshore Wind:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Location for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 134: Offshore Wind Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Offshore Wind Market by Location:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 143: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 146: Offshore Wind Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Offshore Wind Market in Brazil by Location:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Offshore Wind Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Offshore Wind Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Latin America by

Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market by

Location in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Offshore Wind Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 176: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Offshore Wind: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location for the

period 2018-2025

Table 179: Offshore Wind Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Offshore Wind Market Share Analysis by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 182: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Location: 2018-2025

Table 185: Offshore Wind Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Offshore Wind Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Offshore Wind Market by Location:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 195: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Offshore Wind Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 198: Offshore Wind Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Offshore Wind Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Location

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Offshore Wind Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Offshore Wind Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Offshore Wind Market in Africa by Location: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Offshore Wind Market Share Breakdown by

Location: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



A2SEA A/S

ABB GROUP

ADWEN OFFSHORE SL

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION

EEW GROUP (ERNDTEBRüCKER EISENWERK GMBH & CO. KG)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

MHI VESTAS OFFSHORE WIND A/S

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES

NEXANS SA

SENVION SA

SIEMENS AG

SINOVEL WIND GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799253/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

