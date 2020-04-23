Global Offshore Wind Transmission Market Overview 2020 - The Availability & Development Bottleneck of Grid Infrastructure Presents an Opportunity to Deploy New & Innovative Technologies

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Wind Transmission Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Offshore wind energy is poised to grow significantly over the next decade. Strong support from policymakers and regulators, the drastic fall in technology costs, demonstrated competencies in installation, and economic success in recent tenders has spurred growth not only in Europe but also in the Americas and Asia.

While offshore wind has garnered the political support and investor confidence, several challenges remain. A key bottleneck is the availability and development of grid infrastructure, both offshore and onshore. This challenge, however, presents the opportunity to deploy new and innovative technologies.



The Offshore Wind Transmission Report will analyze the market size and opportunity for offshore wind transmission across the globe. It will provide an overview of the recent policy developments and mandates for offshore wind development, examine the costs and present the various models and technology options for developing offshore wind transmission infrastructure. It will provide information on existing and planned offshore transmission projects and on the key technology players in the industry.



The report will comprise four parts.



Part 1 will be the Executive Summary.



Part 2 of the report will provide an analysis of the global offshore wind transmission sector. It will have seven distinct sections:

Offshore wind developments

Market size and opportunity

Offshore transmission development routes

Offshore wind transmission technology

Key technology players

Offshore wind transmission costs

List of offshore wind transmission projects

Part 3 of the report will profile over 20 countries where offshore wind projects already exists, are underway or planned in the near future. Each country profile will include:

Industry structure

Recent policy and regulatory developments

Existing offshore wind generation and transmission capacity

Planned or proposed offshore wind generation and transmission capacity

Existing OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, investment and key contractors)

Upcoming and planned OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, expected investment and key contractors)



Part 4 of the report will be the appendix. It will include a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.



The report will be available in a Power Point presentation (converted to PDF)

Key Topics Covered



Part 1: Executive Summary



Part 2: Global Offshore Wind Transmission Sector

2.1 Offshore wind developments

Overview

Market drivers

Targets and mandates for offshore wind across the globe

Policy and regulatory developments

2.2 Market size and opportunity

Existing offshore generation and transmission capacity

Upcoming offshore generation and transmission capacity

2.3 Offshore transmission development routes

TSO-owned transmission

Generator-owned links

Offshore transmission operator (OFTO) model

Merchant transmission

2.4 Offshore wind transmission technology

Offshore transmission solutions

Optimal network configurations

HVAC vs HVDC

Subsea cables

Offshore substations

Structures and foundations

Construction, installation and monitoring solutions

Transmission for floating offshore wind

2.5 Key technology players

Cables

Offshore substations

Offshore structures

2.6 Offshore wind transmission costs

Offshore wind transmission investment

Capex costs

Trends in equipment costs - cables and substations

2.7 Offshore wind projects

By region - Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific

Part 3: Country Profiles

3.1 Americas

Brazil

Canada

US

3.2 Europe

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

UK

Others

3.3 Asia

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

Others

Part 4: Appendix

4.1 Sources and methodology

4.2 List of abbreviations

