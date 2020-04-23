Global Offshore Wind Transmission Market Overview 2020 - The Availability & Development Bottleneck of Grid Infrastructure Presents an Opportunity to Deploy New & Innovative Technologies
The "Offshore Wind Transmission Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Offshore wind energy is poised to grow significantly over the next decade. Strong support from policymakers and regulators, the drastic fall in technology costs, demonstrated competencies in installation, and economic success in recent tenders has spurred growth not only in Europe but also in the Americas and Asia.
While offshore wind has garnered the political support and investor confidence, several challenges remain. A key bottleneck is the availability and development of grid infrastructure, both offshore and onshore. This challenge, however, presents the opportunity to deploy new and innovative technologies.
The Offshore Wind Transmission Report will analyze the market size and opportunity for offshore wind transmission across the globe. It will provide an overview of the recent policy developments and mandates for offshore wind development, examine the costs and present the various models and technology options for developing offshore wind transmission infrastructure. It will provide information on existing and planned offshore transmission projects and on the key technology players in the industry.
The report will comprise four parts.
Part 1 will be the Executive Summary.
Part 2 of the report will provide an analysis of the global offshore wind transmission sector. It will have seven distinct sections:
- Offshore wind developments
- Market size and opportunity
- Offshore transmission development routes
- Offshore wind transmission technology
- Key technology players
- Offshore wind transmission costs
- List of offshore wind transmission projects
Part 3 of the report will profile over 20 countries where offshore wind projects already exists, are underway or planned in the near future. Each country profile will include:
- Industry structure
- Recent policy and regulatory developments
- Existing offshore wind generation and transmission capacity
- Planned or proposed offshore wind generation and transmission capacity
- Existing OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, investment and key contractors)
- Upcoming and planned OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, expected investment and key contractors)
Part 4 of the report will be the appendix. It will include a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.
This report is indispensible for any organisation interested in the offshore wind energy industry - utilities, developers, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research institutes, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
The report will be available in a Power Point presentation (converted to PDF)
Key Topics Covered
Part 1: Executive Summary
Part 2: Global Offshore Wind Transmission Sector
2.1 Offshore wind developments
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Targets and mandates for offshore wind across the globe
- Policy and regulatory developments
2.2 Market size and opportunity
- Existing offshore generation and transmission capacity
- Upcoming offshore generation and transmission capacity
2.3 Offshore transmission development routes
- TSO-owned transmission
- Generator-owned links
- Offshore transmission operator (OFTO) model
- Merchant transmission
2.4 Offshore wind transmission technology
- Offshore transmission solutions
- Optimal network configurations
- HVAC vs HVDC
- Subsea cables
- Offshore substations
- Structures and foundations
- Construction, installation and monitoring solutions
- Transmission for floating offshore wind
2.5 Key technology players
- Cables
- Offshore substations
- Offshore structures
2.6 Offshore wind transmission costs
- Offshore wind transmission investment
- Capex costs
- Trends in equipment costs - cables and substations
2.7 Offshore wind projects
- By region - Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific
Part 3: Country Profiles
3.1 Americas
- Brazil
- Canada
- US
3.2 Europe
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- UK
- Others
3.3 Asia
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Others
Part 4: Appendix
4.1 Sources and methodology
4.2 List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p8r89
