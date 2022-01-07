Global Offshore Wind Transmission Report 2021: Growth Drivers, Cost Competitiveness, Offshore Wind's Promising Attributes, Targets and Mandates, Policy and Regulatory Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Wind Transmission Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Transmission Research Report analyses the market size and opportunity for offshore wind transmission across the globe.

The report provides an overview of the recent policy developments and mandates for offshore wind development, examine the costs and present the various models and technology options for developing offshore wind transmission infrastructure. It provides information on existing and planned offshore transmission projects and on the key technology players in the industry.

Driven by the common goal of achieving low-carbon economies, governments across the globe have set ambitious targets for offshore wind energy. Established markets such the UK, Germany and China have further expanded their offshore wind goals.

New markets such as the US and Japan have launched supportive policy frameworks and funding programmes to accelerate the development of their offshore wind industries. Countries such as Australia, Vietnam and Greece are also keen to capture offshore wind opportunities.

However, the challenge of developing an adequate and robust offshore grid infrastructure still remains. Offshore wind integration and transmission needs have taken a center stage. New technologies and innovative solutions for interconnections have been proposed as projects become larger and complex.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: GLOBAL OFFSHORE WIND TRANSMISSION SECTOR

2.1 Offshore wind developments

Overview

Key growth drivers

Cost competitiveness of offshore wind

Offshore wind's promising attributes

Targets and mandates for offshore wind

Policy and regulatory developments

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

2.2 Market size and opportunity

Existing offshore wind capacity and export cable length

Projected offshore wind capacity and export cable length

OSW export cables - top markets by 2030

2.3 Offshore transmission development routes

Offshore wind transmission development routes

TSO-owned offshore transmission development

Generator-owned links

Generator-owned offshore links

Offshore transmission operator (OFTO) model

Competitive solicitation of offshore wind transmission

Independent/merchant offshore wind transmission

Comparison of key features of these models

Offshore transmission components - who builds what?

2.4 Offshore wind transmission costs and investments

Offshore wind project - transmission capex

Cost breakdown for fixed and floating projects

Key factors affecting OSW transmission capex

Cost trends - cables and transformers

OSW transmission investment by

OSW transmission investment in key markets

2.5 Financing offshore wind

Conventional financing options and investor interest

Contractual structure of an OSW project

Emerging financing options

Key issues and challenges

2.6 Offshore wind transmission technology

Offshore transmission solutions

Subsea cables

Offshore substations

Structures and foundations

Construction, installation and monitoring solutions

Transmission for floating offshore wind

2.7 Regional offshore initiatives

North Sea Wind Power Hub (NSWPH)

Danish Energy Hub

Artificial Island (North Sea)

Bornholm Island (Baltic Sea)

Baltic Offshore Grid Initiative MoU

Baltic Offshore Grid (BOG 2050)

Offshore grid potential in the Mediterranean region

Eurobar

EU Promotion project

2.8 Key technology players

Offshore cables

Offshore transformers/substations

Offshore structures

Other key players

Offshore wind projects

USA

Rest of Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

PART 3: COUNTRY PROFILES

Industry structure

Recent policy and regulatory developments

Existing offshore wind generation and transmission capacity

Planned or proposed offshore wind generation and transmission capacity

Existing OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, investment and key contractors)

Upcoming and planned OWT projects (developer, capacity, technology, expected investment and key contractors)

PART 4: APPENDIX

