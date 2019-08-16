Global Oil and Gas Additive Manufacturing Report 2018-2029: Focus on Current Adoption of Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Including WAAM Processes
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the established areas of AM in oil and gas focusing primarily on current adoption of metal AM technologies such as metal powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) including Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) processes. These technologies are analyzed in-depth, along with material demand for all supported metal alloys (today and in the future) and part production capabilities with a particular focus on the more short-term opportunity presented by on-demand spare parts.
Additive manufacturing (AM) in the oil and gas industry could have an impact unparalleled by any other industrial sectors based on complex engineering. However, only until very recently have the capabilities of additive manufacturing systems evolved to meet the oil and industry's stringent demands in terms of reliability, productivity and size capabilities.
This report builds on the analyst's ongoing research into the oil and gas sector to accurately quantify the revenue opportunity and assesses the levels AM adoption in this field, based on AM hardware, materials services and parts produced through 2029. These include short- medium and long terms opportunities for the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas industry segments.
Based on a unique and profound understanding of available AM technologies, materials and applications, the report then goes on to assess the overall oil and gas AM opportunity, including upcoming metal, polymer, composite and ceramic AM processes and materials that are going to gain wider adoption in the oil and gas industry during the 10-year forecast period examined. These include leading polymer technologies for prototyping, modeling, casting, and final parts, as well as high-throughput metal AM technologies such as new bound metal/binder jetting and supersonic acceleration/cold blown powder processes.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Evolution of the Opportunities for Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Technology in the Oil and Gas Industry
1.1 Unique Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Affecting Adoption of AM
- Opportunities for AM to Enter the Oil and Gas Supply Chain
- The Need to Ensure Reliability of Oil and Gas Parts and AM Processes
1.2 Outlook for the Oil and Gas Industry in 2019 and How it Reflects on CapEx Investments for AM
- Oil and Gas Companies Are Ready to Spend
- Keeping the Supply Chain Optimized with New Technologies
- Decarbonization and Digitalization
- Pressure on the Supply Chain
1.3 Relevant Adopting Segment in the Oil and Gas Industry
1.4 Additive Manufacturing Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industry
1.5 Key Benefits of AM for Oil and Gas
1.6 Adoption Model for AM in Oil and Gas
1.7 Ten-year Forecast of Overall Market Opportunity for AM in Oil and Gas
Chapter Two: Analyzing the AM Technologies and Materials Driving Innovation in the Oil and Gas Industry
2.1 Overview of AM Hardware Adoption by the Oil and Gas Industry
- AM Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industry Considered in This Report
- Other AM Technologies That Could Become Relevant Long Term
- Tool-less manufacturing
- Ten-year Forecast for All AM Hardware in Oil and Gas
2.2 Latest Evolutions of Metal AM Technologies Used in Oil and Gas
- Latest Evolutionary Trends in Metal AM Hardware Technologies for Oil and Gas Applications
- Powder Bed Fusion Retains Leadership
- Fast Growth of DED for Large Format Applications
- Will New Metal Binder Jetting Technologies Prove to Be Fit for Production Applications in Oil and Gas?
- Transitional AM Technologies
- Bound metal filament deposition desktop systems emerging as a viable studio prototyping solution for metal devices
- Sand-based binder jetting for casting
- Tracking the Emergence of Supersonic Consolidation Processes
- Ten-year Forecast for Metal AM Hardware in Oil and Gas
- Ten-year Forecast for Metal AM Hardware in Oil and Gas
2.3 Polymer and Composite AM Technologies Used in Oil and Gas
- Latest Evolutionary Trends in Polymer AM Hardware Technologies for Oil and Gas Applications
- Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Could Become the Largest Hardware Opportunity Through Material Development
- Photopolymerization Evolves in Three Directions: Layerless, Industrial (+Casting) and Desktop Prototyping
- Different Applications for Pellet- and Filament-based Material Extrusion Technologies
- Ten-year Forecast for Polymer AM Hardware in Oil and Gas
2.4 Overview of Materials Used for AM in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Material Development to Enable Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas
- Ten-year Forecast for All Materials in Oil and Gas AM
2.5 Metal Materials for Oil and Gas AM
- Steel and Steel Alloys
- Nickel Alloys
- Cobalt Chromium
- Titanium
- Other Metals (Refractories, Tungsten Carbide, Tantalum, Molybdenum, Niobium)
- Ten-year Forecast for All Metal Materials in Oil and Gas AM
- Nickel Superalloys Emerging as Key Materials in Oil and Gas AM
- High Titanium Demand for Wire DED Processes in Oil and Gas Applications
- 1 Ten-year Forecast of DED Materials in Oil and Gas
- Will Steels Reach Mass Productivity with Binder Jetting Technology?
- Ten-year Forecast of Binder Jetting Materials in Oil and Gas
- The Unique Case of Copper's Ultra-low Price in Supersonic Consolidation / Cold Blown Powder Processes
- Ten-year Forecast of Blown Metal Powder Materials in Oil and Gas
2.6 Polymer and Composite Materials for Oil and Gas AM
- Key Polymer Material Suppliers for Oil and Gas Applications
- Ten-year Forecast for All Polymer Materials in Oil and Gas AM
- Trends for Metal Replacement Materials in Filament Extrusion Technologies
- Ten-year Forecast of Thermoplastic Filaments for Oil and Gas AM Applications
- Large-scale Oil and Gas Applications Now Accessible via Composite Pellet Extrusion
- Ten-year Forecast for Composite Pellet in Material Extrusion for Oil and Gas Applications
- Four Opportunities for Photopolymers in Oil and Gas AM
- Ten-year Forecast of Resin Materials for Photopolymerization Processes in Oil and Gas
- Advanced Materials for Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Could Open Doors to Higher Productivity of Oil and Gas Parts
- Ten-year Forecast of Thermoplastic Powder Materials in Oil and Gas
2.7 The Large and Still Largely Unexploited Potential of Ceramic Materials in Oil and Gas AM
- Ceramics AM Technologies Fit for Oil and Gas Adoption
- Direct Production and 3D-printed Casts
- Advanced Ceramics for Oil and Gas Applications
- Ten-year Forecast of Ceramic Materials in Oil and Gas
Chapter Three: Servicing the Oil and Gas Industry with AM Parts
3.1 Analysis of Typical AM Parts for Oil and Gas
- Advanced Prototyping and Modelling
- Molds, Cast Patters, Jigs, and Fixtures
- Drill Bits and Drill Components
- Sensors and Associated Housings in Oil and Gas Components
- Combustion Systems and Turbomachinery
- Valve Fittings and Pump Components
- Heat Exchangers in Natural Gas Compression Systems
- Components for Gas Processing and Refinery Operations
- Catalytic Reactors and Components
- Downhole Applications and Complex Hydraulic Manifolds
- Crane Hooks, Propellers and Other Large Parts
3.2 Overview of the AM Product and Process Lifecycle
3.3 The Role of Design Optimization in AM
- Basics of DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing)
- Part Design and 3D CAD File Generation Software
3.4 AM Parts Demand in Oil and Gas
- Application Cases for Prototypes and Models
- Application Cases for Part Replacement and Final Parts
- Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships
- Evident Benefits of On-Demand Part Replacement and Application Cases
3.5 Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Parts in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Metal Parts in Oil and Gas
- Metal Prototypes Rising to a Plateau
- Metal 3D Printed Tools and Casts for Indirect Production, a Transitory Opportunity
- Metal 3D Printed Replacement Parts Are a Key Opportunity for Medium and Long Term
- The Long-term Opportunity for Distributed, On-demand Mass Production of Optimized Parts by Additive Manufacturing
- Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Polymer Parts in Oil and Gas
- Prototypes and Models, Two Faces of the Same Application for Polymer AM Technologies
- Polymer 3D Printed Tools and Casts for Indirect Production
- End-use Polymer 3D Printed Parts Highly Dependent on High-Performance Material Availability and Price
Chapter Four: OEC Companies and AM Services Profiles in the Oil and Gas Supply Chain
4.1 Recent Activity in AM by OEC Firms
- Saudi Aramco
- Sinopec Group
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell
- BP
- Total
4.2 Recent Activity in AM by Key Oil and Gas Industry Suppliers and Stakeholders
- General Electric
- Siemens
- DNV GL
- Lloyd's Register
- Recent AM Activities by Other Relevant Oil and Gas Suppliers and Stakeholders
- voestalpine Oil and Gas
- Repsol
- Woodside
- Wilhelmsen and Ivaldi Group
- Kennametal
- Aidro
- Wartsila
- Equinor
- Trelleborg
4.3 Forecast for Additive Manufacturing Service Revenues in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Prototyping and Modeling Services for the Oil and Gas Industry
- Additively Manufactured Tooling Services for the Oil and Gas Industry
- Replacement, Repair and Remanufacturing 3D Printing Services for the Oil and Gas Industry
- AM Mass Production Services for the Oil and Gas Industry
