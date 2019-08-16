Global Oil and Gas Additive Manufacturing Report 2018-2029: Focus on Current Adoption of Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) and Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Including WAAM Processes

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the established areas of AM in oil and gas focusing primarily on current adoption of metal AM technologies such as metal powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) including Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) processes. These technologies are analyzed in-depth, along with material demand for all supported metal alloys (today and in the future) and part production capabilities with a particular focus on the more short-term opportunity presented by on-demand spare parts.

Additive manufacturing (AM) in the oil and gas industry could have an impact unparalleled by any other industrial sectors based on complex engineering. However, only until very recently have the capabilities of additive manufacturing systems evolved to meet the oil and industry's stringent demands in terms of reliability, productivity and size capabilities.



This report builds on the analyst's ongoing research into the oil and gas sector to accurately quantify the revenue opportunity and assesses the levels AM adoption in this field, based on AM hardware, materials services and parts produced through 2029. These include short- medium and long terms opportunities for the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas industry segments.

Based on a unique and profound understanding of available AM technologies, materials and applications, the report then goes on to assess the overall oil and gas AM opportunity, including upcoming metal, polymer, composite and ceramic AM processes and materials that are going to gain wider adoption in the oil and gas industry during the 10-year forecast period examined. These include leading polymer technologies for prototyping, modeling, casting, and final parts, as well as high-throughput metal AM technologies such as new bound metal/binder jetting and supersonic acceleration/cold blown powder processes.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Evolution of the Opportunities for Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Technology in the Oil and Gas Industry



1.1 Unique Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Affecting Adoption of AM



Opportunities for AM to Enter the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

The Need to Ensure Reliability of Oil and Gas Parts and AM Processes

1.2 Outlook for the Oil and Gas Industry in 2019 and How it Reflects on CapEx Investments for AM



Oil and Gas Companies Are Ready to Spend

Keeping the Supply Chain Optimized with New Technologies

Decarbonization and Digitalization

Pressure on the Supply Chain

1.3 Relevant Adopting Segment in the Oil and Gas Industry

1.4 Additive Manufacturing Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industry

1.5 Key Benefits of AM for Oil and Gas

1.6 Adoption Model for AM in Oil and Gas

1.7 Ten-year Forecast of Overall Market Opportunity for AM in Oil and Gas



Chapter Two: Analyzing the AM Technologies and Materials Driving Innovation in the Oil and Gas Industry



2.1 Overview of AM Hardware Adoption by the Oil and Gas Industry



AM Technologies for the Oil and Gas Industry Considered in This Report

Other AM Technologies That Could Become Relevant Long Term

Tool-less manufacturing

Ten-year Forecast for All AM Hardware in Oil and Gas

2.2 Latest Evolutions of Metal AM Technologies Used in Oil and Gas



Latest Evolutionary Trends in Metal AM Hardware Technologies for Oil and Gas Applications

Powder Bed Fusion Retains Leadership

Fast Growth of DED for Large Format Applications

Will New Metal Binder Jetting Technologies Prove to Be Fit for Production Applications in Oil and Gas?

Transitional AM Technologies

Bound metal filament deposition desktop systems emerging as a viable studio prototyping solution for metal devices

Sand-based binder jetting for casting

Tracking the Emergence of Supersonic Consolidation Processes

Ten-year Forecast for Metal AM Hardware in Oil and Gas

2.3 Polymer and Composite AM Technologies Used in Oil and Gas



Latest Evolutionary Trends in Polymer AM Hardware Technologies for Oil and Gas Applications

Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Could Become the Largest Hardware Opportunity Through Material Development

Photopolymerization Evolves in Three Directions: Layerless, Industrial (+Casting) and Desktop Prototyping

Different Applications for Pellet- and Filament-based Material Extrusion Technologies

Ten-year Forecast for Polymer AM Hardware in Oil and Gas

2.4 Overview of Materials Used for AM in the Oil and Gas Industry



Material Development to Enable Additive Manufacturing in Oil and Gas

Ten-year Forecast for All Materials in Oil and Gas AM

2.5 Metal Materials for Oil and Gas AM



Steel and Steel Alloys

Nickel Alloys

Cobalt Chromium

Titanium

Other Metals (Refractories, Tungsten Carbide, Tantalum, Molybdenum, Niobium)

Ten-year Forecast for All Metal Materials in Oil and Gas AM

Nickel Superalloys Emerging as Key Materials in Oil and Gas AM

High Titanium Demand for Wire DED Processes in Oil and Gas Applications

1 Ten-year Forecast of DED Materials in Oil and Gas

Will Steels Reach Mass Productivity with Binder Jetting Technology?

Ten-year Forecast of Binder Jetting Materials in Oil and Gas

The Unique Case of Copper's Ultra-low Price in Supersonic Consolidation / Cold Blown Powder Processes

Ten-year Forecast of Blown Metal Powder Materials in Oil and Gas

2.6 Polymer and Composite Materials for Oil and Gas AM



Key Polymer Material Suppliers for Oil and Gas Applications

Ten-year Forecast for All Polymer Materials in Oil and Gas AM

Trends for Metal Replacement Materials in Filament Extrusion Technologies

Ten-year Forecast of Thermoplastic Filaments for Oil and Gas AM Applications

Large-scale Oil and Gas Applications Now Accessible via Composite Pellet Extrusion

Ten-year Forecast for Composite Pellet in Material Extrusion for Oil and Gas Applications

Four Opportunities for Photopolymers in Oil and Gas AM

Ten-year Forecast of Resin Materials for Photopolymerization Processes in Oil and Gas

Advanced Materials for Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Could Open Doors to Higher Productivity of Oil and Gas Parts

Ten-year Forecast of Thermoplastic Powder Materials in Oil and Gas

2.7 The Large and Still Largely Unexploited Potential of Ceramic Materials in Oil and Gas AM



Ceramics AM Technologies Fit for Oil and Gas Adoption

Direct Production and 3D-printed Casts

Advanced Ceramics for Oil and Gas Applications

Ten-year Forecast of Ceramic Materials in Oil and Gas

Chapter Three: Servicing the Oil and Gas Industry with AM Parts



3.1 Analysis of Typical AM Parts for Oil and Gas



Advanced Prototyping and Modelling

Molds, Cast Patters, Jigs, and Fixtures

Drill Bits and Drill Components

Sensors and Associated Housings in Oil and Gas Components

Combustion Systems and Turbomachinery

Valve Fittings and Pump Components

Heat Exchangers in Natural Gas Compression Systems

Components for Gas Processing and Refinery Operations

Catalytic Reactors and Components

Downhole Applications and Complex Hydraulic Manifolds

Crane Hooks, Propellers and Other Large Parts

3.2 Overview of the AM Product and Process Lifecycle

3.3 The Role of Design Optimization in AM



Basics of DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing)

Part Design and 3D CAD File Generation Software

3.4 AM Parts Demand in Oil and Gas



Application Cases for Prototypes and Models

Application Cases for Part Replacement and Final Parts

Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships

Evident Benefits of On-Demand Part Replacement and Application Cases

3.5 Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Parts in the Oil and Gas Industry



Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Metal Parts in Oil and Gas

Metal Prototypes Rising to a Plateau

Metal 3D Printed Tools and Casts for Indirect Production, a Transitory Opportunity

Metal 3D Printed Replacement Parts Are a Key Opportunity for Medium and Long Term

The Long-term Opportunity for Distributed, On-demand Mass Production of Optimized Parts by Additive Manufacturing

Ten-year Forecast for 3D Printed Polymer Parts in Oil and Gas

Prototypes and Models, Two Faces of the Same Application for Polymer AM Technologies

Polymer 3D Printed Tools and Casts for Indirect Production

End-use Polymer 3D Printed Parts Highly Dependent on High-Performance Material Availability and Price

Chapter Four: OEC Companies and AM Services Profiles in the Oil and Gas Supply Chain



4.1 Recent Activity in AM by OEC Firms



Saudi Aramco

Sinopec Group

China National Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

Total

4.2 Recent Activity in AM by Key Oil and Gas Industry Suppliers and Stakeholders



General Electric

Siemens

DNV GL

Lloyd's Register

Recent AM Activities by Other Relevant Oil and Gas Suppliers and Stakeholders

voestalpine Oil and Gas

Repsol

Woodside

Wilhelmsen and Ivaldi Group

Kennametal

Aidro

Wartsila

Equinor

Trelleborg

4.3 Forecast for Additive Manufacturing Service Revenues in the Oil and Gas Industry



Prototyping and Modeling Services for the Oil and Gas Industry

Additively Manufactured Tooling Services for the Oil and Gas Industry

Replacement, Repair and Remanufacturing 3D Printing Services for the Oil and Gas Industry

AM Mass Production Services for the Oil and Gas Industry

