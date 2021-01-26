DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Midstream Capital Raising, Q2 2020 Quarterly Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Oil and Gas Midstream Capital Raising, Q2 2020 Quarterly Review" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the Midstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.



Scope

Analyze market trends for the Midstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

Analysis of Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the Midstream oil and gas industry

Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

Geographies covered include - North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South & Central America , Oceania, and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed

Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Sector Highlights

Capital Raising - North America

Capital Raising - Europe

Capital Raising - Asia

Capital Raising - South America

Capital Raising - Middle East

Capital Raising - Oceania

Capital Raising - Africa

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cpqcf



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

