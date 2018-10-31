Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market 2019-2023 with Flowserve, General Electric, Grundfos, Ingersoll-Rand, ITT, Sulzer & The Weir Group Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pumps market for oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2018-2023.

Global Pumps Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the pumps for the oil and gas industry

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing development of 3D-printed impellers. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need among the environment-savvy consumers of the oil and gas industry to use energy-efficient pumps.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the instability in the price of raw materials impacting the overall cost of production of pumps.

Key vendors

Flowserve

General Electric

Grundfos

Ingersoll-Rand

ITT

Sulzer

The Weir Group

