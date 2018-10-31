Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market 2019-2023 with Flowserve, General Electric, Grundfos, Ingersoll-Rand, ITT, Sulzer & The Weir Group Dominating
The "Global Pumps Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pumps market for oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the period 2018-2023.
Global Pumps Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the pumps for the oil and gas industry
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing development of 3D-printed impellers. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need among the environment-savvy consumers of the oil and gas industry to use energy-efficient pumps.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the instability in the price of raw materials impacting the overall cost of production of pumps.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Flowserve
- General Electric
- Grundfos
- Ingersoll-Rand
- ITT
- Sulzer
- The Weir Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Centrifugal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PD - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of 3D-printed impellers
- Increasing use of rental pumps
- Rising focus on Big Data analytics in oil and gas industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
