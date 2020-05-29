Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Forecasts and Trends

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this research study is to identify and analyze various market trends impacting and influencing the pumps landscape in the oil and gas industry. Oil price volatility, economic uncertainties, trade conflict, and political tensions have severely affected the investment sentiment in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, the increasing concern toward well productivity and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), especially in shale reserves, has caused momentary roadblocks in the upstream activities. In this study, the publisher correlates various political, economic, and technological factors that have a direct impact on the growth of the pumps industry and those that cause a roadblock in pushing order volumes. The sales of pumps is assessed across 3 segments of the oil and gas industry, namely upstream, midstream, and downstream. An in-depth analysis of pumps types that include centrifugal and Positive Displacement (PD) is offered in the study where its impact across regions and the 3 segments of the oil and gas industry is discussed. Furthermore, the competitive assessment of pumps in the oil and gas industry offers insights on the leading market participants and pivotal factors that enable to outperform in this market. Additionally, 5 major growth opportunities are identified for pump manufacturers in the oil and gas industry that will enable to unlock new revenue streams.



This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussion with the senior management of pump manufacturers both in PD and centrifugal, and oil and gas enterprises and is supported by secondary research.



Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments: centrifugal pumps: single stage, multi stage, axial and mixed, submersible and seal-less and circulator; and positive displacement (PD) pumps: diaphragm, piston, gear, lobe, vane, progressive cavity, screw and peristaltic

Regional perspective includes North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America

, , the and , , and End-user market is focused on oil and gas, capturing upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors

New product capabilities: Energy-efficient pumps, smart pumps and pump monitoring solutions

This research also discusses the role of disruptive technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and its role in addressing some of the pressing concerns of oil and gas enterprises such as energy efficiency, cutting down operational costs, enhancing production efficiency, and improving profitability. This study discusses the need for new-age pumps that are embedded with smart and intuitive features enabling plant engineers to redefine plant maintenance strategy by enhancing pump efficiency and its consequent impact on the production throughput. Oil and gas companies, known for their conservative approach, are gradually exploring new methods such as digital transformation, to remain competitive and relevant in this cut-throat business environment. This beginning is expected to be witnessed at plant-level assets and particularly support IoT-based pump solutions that are used in critical operation.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of pumps in the oil and gas industry? What are its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long terms?

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the pump industry growth in oil and gas?

Which are the key market participants? What is their market share? Is it falling or increasing? How are they differentiating from others?

Are there any transformational growth opportunities in this mature market? What are they, and how can pump companies capitalize on the same?

Do existing pump products and associated services offered in the market meet customer requirements? Are there any market gaps? Is there a need for further development?

What is the future of the pumps industry? Will there be new business models?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

8. Centrifugal Pumps Segment Analysis

9. Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Segment Analysis

10. Regional Analysis - North America

11. Regional Analysis - Europe

12. Regional Analysis - The Middle East and Africa

13. Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific

14. Regional Analysis - Latin America

15. The Last Word

Colfax

Flowserve

Gorman-Rupp Company

IDEX

ITT

KSB

Moyno

PSG Dover

Roger Pump Company

SPX Flow

Sulzer

