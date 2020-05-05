Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Insights, Trends and Outlook to 2028

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for semiconductors from emerging countries, increasing need for oil condition monitoring in industries, and growing adoption of big data analytics.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand for Semiconductors from Emerging Countries

3.1.2 Increasing Need for Oil Condition Monitoring in Industries

3.1.3 Growing Adoption of Big Data Analytics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Product

4.1 Compressors

4.2 Hydraulic Systems

4.3 Gear Systems

4.4 Turbines

4.5 Engines



5 Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Sampling Type

5.1 Off-site

5.2 On-site

5.2.1 Fixed Continuous Monitoring

5.2.2 Portable Kit (On-Board)



6 Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Measurement Type

6.1 Dielectric

6.2 Wear Particles

6.3 Total Base Number (TBN)

6.4 Fuel Dilution

6.5 Density

6.6 Total Acid Number (TAN)

6.7 Water Dilution

6.8 Pressure

6.9 Temperature

6.10 Viscosity

6.11 Soot

6.12 Ferrous Wear



7 Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By End User

7.1 Industrial

7.2 Mining

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Marine

7.3.2 Automobile

7.3.3 Heavy Vehicles

7.3.4 Locomotive Engines

7.3.5 Aerospace

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Energy & Power



8 Oil Condition Monitoring Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

10.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.

10.3 Castrol Limited

10.4 General Electric Company

10.5 Test Oil (Insight Services Inc.)

10.6 Chevron Corporation

10.7 Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH

10.8 Poseidon Systems, LLC

10.9 Intertek Group PLC

10.10 SGS

10.11 TRIBOMAR GmbH

10.12 Shell

10.13 Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies Inc.

10.14 Avenisense S.A.

10.15 Emerson Electric Co.

10.16 Eaton

10.17 Honeywell International Inc.

10.18 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.19 Unimarine



