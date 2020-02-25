Global Oilfield Chemicals Industry
Oilfield Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Drilling Fluids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17 Billion by the year 2025, Drilling Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$597 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Drilling Fluids will reach a market size of US$735.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Oilfield Chemicals - An Overview
Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis
Improving Oil Prices and Spending Redefine the Dynamics of
Oilfield Chemicals Market
Rise in E & P Spending Remains a Strong Growth Driver
Deep Water Drilling Unveils New Opportunities
Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Resources Spurs
Oilfield Chemicals Demand
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oilfield Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Drilling Fluids Gain from the Rise in Drilling Rates
Water-Based Drilling Fluids Gain Significance Over Oil-Based Muds
Rise in Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand for Drilling Fluids
Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals
Stimulation Chemicals - A High Potential Segment
New and Emerging Shale Plays to Propel Demand for Stimulation
Chemicals
Newer Fluids & Proppants to Gain Traction
Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields to Drive Demand for EOR
Chemicals
Leading Players
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction
Stringent Regulations Encourage Development of Eco-Friendly
Chemicals
Nanotechnology Set to Make In-Roads
Smart Fluids Assume a Greater Role
Multi-Well Deepwater Drilling Projects - A Boon to Top Hole
Drilling Technology
Top Hole Drilling (THD)
Price Volatility Spurs Hunt for Guar Gum Alternatives
Nanotechnology Finds Application in Cementing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Share this article