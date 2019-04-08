Global Oilfield Exploration & Production Markets Research Outlook 2019: Importance of Advanced Exploration and New Downhole Techniques within the O&G Industry
Apr 08, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Exploration & Production Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The scope of the report includes a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published during the year 2017 and 2018. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments i.e. oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production.
The exploration segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. The report divides the production market into technologies and components. Production technologies discussed in the report include enhanced oil recovery technology and Fracking technology. A detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms is provided. The Production components covered in this study include oilfield process chemicals and drill pipes.
Global oil and gas market is on a growth trajectory after a long gap of the downturn, yet global geopolitical activities are shaping up the further roadmap. The recent preparations to revise sanctions on Iran by the United States based on the counterbalance provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet additional oil production and maintain oil price stability are something to watch out for.
Much of the OPEC members were able to moderate the production to maintain a supply and demand balance to control the oil prices, but members such as Venezuela still lingers on the internal crisis that has led to fall in the oil production in the country. The future of oil prices would be dependent on the outcome of these global political decisions. However, the industry has reshaped itself better in the downturn and is prepared well to absorb shocks and propel with faster efficiency.
Using advanced 3-D and 4-D (time-lapse) seismic exploration techniques in conjunction with technologies such as portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, resources including abandoned/old pressure-depleted wells, tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, tight gas and coal bed methane have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape by facilitating access to reserves that were previously unavailable.
This success in the U.S. with unconventional resources and marginal reserves has prompted other countries to reconsider developing their own unconventional and marginal resources and assessing how soon this can be achieved. Development of super-strong alloys allows drill bits to go into high-temperature, high-pressure fields. Other advances include logging while drilling, horizontal/directional drilling, smart drill bits and miscible methods for enhancing oil recovery. Exploration for new sources of oil and gas has always been the primary strategy of the oil industry but digging and recovering more efficiently is perhaps of greater importance when finances are stretched, and untested areas are riskier.
Producers are instead faced with three options:
- Increase production from existing assets.
- Monetize known reserves.
- Reduce exploration and production costs.
Advanced exploration and downhole technology are redirecting the search, identification, and recovery of bypassed oil and gas, thus ensuring higher productivity to be coaxed out of mature, old, dormant/abandoned and pressure-depleted fields and enabling the monetization of stranded reserves. Since the oil price dip in 2014, exploration activities have gained gradual traction in recent years. The rising number of auctions for exploration and equally enthusiastic response from upstream companies is evidence of this growing positivity.
Recently companies such as Shell, Eni, Chevron and Repsol won exploration bids for the Mexcian Deepwater auctions. Exploration activities grew offshore in Cote d' Ivoire by British Petroleum and Kosmos. Tullow won offshore licenses in Cote d'Ivoire and Peru.
The Report Includes:
- 170 tables
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration and production technologies and components markets
- Quantification of the market for oilfield exploration and production by various segments and sub-segments i.e., oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- A brief outline of the importance of advanced exploration and new downhole techniques within the O&G industry in correlation with substantial economic benefit to both government and industry players
- Impact analysis of growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the oil and gas industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges
- Coverage of the all viable enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies along with their installation, operation, deployment, application area, environmental concern, regulatory framework, cost benefits etc.
- Company profiles of leading market players within the oilfield industry, including Advanced Resources International, Caterpillar, Denbury Resources, Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, And Wood Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- History of Oil and Gas Sector
- Classification of Petroleum Resources
- Conventional Vs Unconventional Resources
- Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields
- Contractor Activities
- Utilities
- Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle
- Main Steps Involved in Oil and Gas Field Development
- Implementation, Development, and Innovation Along Lifecycle Phases of a Petroleum Reservoir
- Onshore Versus Offshore
- Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment
- Advancements in Exploration and Downhole Technologies
- International Environment
- Evolution of Exploration and Production Technologies
Chapter 4 Oil and Gas Exploration Technologies
- Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties
- Advancements in Exploration Technologies
- Service Capabilities of Main Seismic Companies
Chapter 5 Oil and Gas Production Technologies
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
- What is Enhanced Oil Recovery?
- History of Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Benefits of Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Drawbacks of Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies and Applications
- Market Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Regulatory Framework
- Details on EOR Cost
- Market Share Analysis
- Enhanced Oil Recovery in Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Processes for Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Fracking
- Industry Diagram
- Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies
- Energy Services Firms
- Chemical Companies
- Wastewater Treatment Firms
- Industry Value Chain
- Industry Definition
- Definition of Hydraulic Fracturing Technology
- Definition of Fracking Fluid Product
- History and Development of the Industry
- Importance of the Industry
- Important Implications for the Industry
- Technology Lifecycle
- Market Overview
- Government Regulations
- Important Shifts in the Industry
- Global Focus on U.S. Shale Companies
- Impact on Other Industries
- Distribution Channels
- Industry Trends
- Energy Demand
- Environmental Concerns
- Government Regulations
- Recycling and Reuse
Chapter 6 Oil and Gas Production Components
- Oilfield Process Chemicals
- Chemical Applications
- Chemical Types
- Chemical Functions
- Oil and Gas Price Trends
- Production Levels
- Environmental Regulations
- Functions of Oil Field Process Chemicals
- Application
- Drill Pipes
- Introduction
- Future of the Market
- Developing Unconventional Reserves
- Deep and Ultradeep Reserves Development
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Advanced Aromatics L.P.
- Advanced Resources International
- Air Liquide
- Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.
- Akzonobel
- Al Sanea Chemicals
- Albemarle
- Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
- Anchor Drilling Fluids Usa Inc.
- Apache Corp.
- Aqua Chemicals
- Ariel
- Ashland Aqualon Functional Ingredients
- Aubin
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Badger Mining Corp.
- Baker Hughes
- Barit Urala
- Baroid Industrial Drilling Products (Halliburton)
- Barzaghi S.R.L.
- BASF
- Bauer
- Befar Group Co., Ltd
- BNK Petroleum Inc.
- Bornemann
- Borregaard Lignotech
- British Petroleum Corp. (Bp)
- BWA Water Additives
- Bycosin Ab
- C&J Energy Services, Inc.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
- Cabot Specialty Fluids Ltd.
- Cameron
- Canadian Energy Services (Ces)
- Carbo
- Cat Pumps
- Caterpillar
- Cebo Holland
- Ceca
- Celanese
- Champion Technologies
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Chemtura (Lanxess)
- Chengdu Cation Chemistry Co. Ltd.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp.
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Chimec S.P.A.
- China Mineral Processing (Cmp) Tianjin Ltd
- China National Petroleum Corp.
- Clariant Oil Services
- Clayton Industries
- CNPC Bohai Drilling Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Coastal Chemical Co. Llc
- Comstock Resources
- Conocophillips
- Croda International Plc
- Cryogenic Industries
- Cuadrilla Resources Company
- Cyclotech (Subsidiary Of M-I Swaco)
- Cytec Industries
- Denbury Resources
- Devon Energy Corp.
- DI-Corp.
- Dominion
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Dowdupont Chemical Company
- DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte Ltd
- Dresser-Rand
- Drill Pipe International, Llc.
- Drilling Specialties Co.
- Dupont (Merged With Dow Chemicals)
- Eaton
- Economy Polymers & Chemical
- Eco-Tec
- Elixir Petroleum Ltd
- Elliott
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Encana Corp.
- Enerchem International Inc.
- Energigas
- Engenium Chemicals Corp.
- Environmental Biotechnologies Inc.
- Eog Resources
- Equitable Resources (Eqt Corp.)
- Exxonmobil
- Fairmount Supply
- Flek (Llc Flek)
- Flowserve
- FMC Technologies
- Fountain Quail Water
- Gardner Denver
- Gchemical Co.
- General Electric
- Generon Innovative Gas Systems
- Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Ltd.
- Guild Associates
- Gulf Coast Chemical
- Gumpro Chem
- Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
- Hammelmann Gmbh
- Hamon Deltak
- Hayward Gordon
- Hebei Huayun Hongye Chemical Corp.
- Hexion Inc.
- Hilong Group
- Industrial Technology Management
- Ineos Oligomers
- Innospec
- Innovative Chemical Technologies Inc.
- Innovative Steam Technologies
- Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Jindal Saw Ltd.
- Kemira
- Kinder Morgan
- Kmco
- Lamberti S.P.A.
- Leistritz
- Linde
- Lubrizol Corp.
- Lukoil
- Marathon Oil Co.
- Marubeni Specialty Chemicals
- Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nuremberg (Man) Se
- Membrane Technology Research
- Messina Inc.
- Micro Bac
- Midwest Custom Chemicals
- Mirrico
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Montello Inc.
- Nabors Industries
- Nalco (Ecolab)
- Nalco Champion
- National Chemical And Petroleum Industries
- National Oilwell Varco
- Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Netzsch
- Newpark Drilling Fluids
- Nexen
- Nooter/Eriksen
- Nur Chemicals & Engineering Industries Co.
- Oasis Petroleum North America, Llc
- Occidental
- Oil Chem Technologies
- Oil Country Tubular Ltd.
- Oppenheimer Biotechnology Inc.
- Pemex
- Petrochina Company Ltd.
- Petrofrontier Corp.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
- PQ Corp.
- Praxair
- Premier Energy
- Production Chemical International Holdings Ltd.
- Puyang Kaili Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Oceanview International Co. Ltd.
- Quimica Apollo S.A. De C.V.
- Ramex As
- Range Resources Corp
- RE Chem Services Gmbh
- Reagent Chemical And Research Inc.
- Recon Technology
- Reda Oilfield
- Roemex Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce
- Sandridge Energy
- Sanjel Energy Services
- Schlumberger
- Scomi Anticor S.A.
- Seepex
- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America Llc
- Setac Chemical Corp.
- Shell Chemicals
- Shrieve Chemical Group
- Sichem
- Siemens
- Sinopec Canada
- SMC Technologies
- SNF Group
- Solvay Rhodia
- Sourcewater Inc.
- Southwestern Energy Company
- Stepan Co.
- Stream-Flo
- Sulzer
- Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing, Inc.
- TAM International
- TBC-Brinadd
- Tei-Struthers Wells
- Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.
- Tenaris S.A.
- Texas Iron Works Corp.
- Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.
- Tiorco (Nalco)
- Total S.A.
- Trican Well Service
- Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya (Tmk) Group
- U.S. Silica
- UBE
- Unimin Corp.
- Unitech Asia-Pacific Ltd.
- United States Steel Corp.
- Unitop Chemicals
- Vallourec S.A.
- Vasudha Chemicals
- Veolia
- Vogt Power International Inc.
- Weatherford International
- Weir Spm
- Well Flow Llc
- Wildcat Chemicals Australia Pty. Ltd.
- Wood Group
- XTO Energy Inc. (Exxonmobil)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap5l24
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article