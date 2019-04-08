Global Oilfield Exploration & Production Markets Research Outlook 2019: Importance of Advanced Exploration and New Downhole Techniques within the O&G Industry

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Exploration & Production Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The scope of the report includes a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published during the year 2017 and 2018. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments i.e. oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production.

The exploration segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. The report divides the production market into technologies and components. Production technologies discussed in the report include enhanced oil recovery technology and Fracking technology. A detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms is provided. The Production components covered in this study include oilfield process chemicals and drill pipes.



Global oil and gas market is on a growth trajectory after a long gap of the downturn, yet global geopolitical activities are shaping up the further roadmap. The recent preparations to revise sanctions on Iran by the United States based on the counterbalance provided by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet additional oil production and maintain oil price stability are something to watch out for.



Much of the OPEC members were able to moderate the production to maintain a supply and demand balance to control the oil prices, but members such as Venezuela still lingers on the internal crisis that has led to fall in the oil production in the country. The future of oil prices would be dependent on the outcome of these global political decisions. However, the industry has reshaped itself better in the downturn and is prepared well to absorb shocks and propel with faster efficiency.



Using advanced 3-D and 4-D (time-lapse) seismic exploration techniques in conjunction with technologies such as portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, resources including abandoned/old pressure-depleted wells, tight oil, shale gas, shale oil, tight gas and coal bed methane have completely transformed the U.S. energy landscape by facilitating access to reserves that were previously unavailable.



This success in the U.S. with unconventional resources and marginal reserves has prompted other countries to reconsider developing their own unconventional and marginal resources and assessing how soon this can be achieved. Development of super-strong alloys allows drill bits to go into high-temperature, high-pressure fields. Other advances include logging while drilling, horizontal/directional drilling, smart drill bits and miscible methods for enhancing oil recovery. Exploration for new sources of oil and gas has always been the primary strategy of the oil industry but digging and recovering more efficiently is perhaps of greater importance when finances are stretched, and untested areas are riskier.



Producers are instead faced with three options:

Increase production from existing assets.

Monetize known reserves.

Reduce exploration and production costs.

Advanced exploration and downhole technology are redirecting the search, identification, and recovery of bypassed oil and gas, thus ensuring higher productivity to be coaxed out of mature, old, dormant/abandoned and pressure-depleted fields and enabling the monetization of stranded reserves. Since the oil price dip in 2014, exploration activities have gained gradual traction in recent years. The rising number of auctions for exploration and equally enthusiastic response from upstream companies is evidence of this growing positivity.



Recently companies such as Shell, Eni, Chevron and Repsol won exploration bids for the Mexcian Deepwater auctions. Exploration activities grew offshore in Cote d' Ivoire by British Petroleum and Kosmos. Tullow won offshore licenses in Cote d'Ivoire and Peru.

The Report Includes:

170 tables

An overview of the oil and gas exploration and production technologies and components markets

Quantification of the market for oilfield exploration and production by various segments and sub-segments i.e., oil & gas exploration and oil & gas production

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A brief outline of the importance of advanced exploration and new downhole techniques within the O&G industry in correlation with substantial economic benefit to both government and industry players

Impact analysis of growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the oil and gas industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges

Coverage of the all viable enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies along with their installation, operation, deployment, application area, environmental concern, regulatory framework, cost benefits etc.

Company profiles of leading market players within the oilfield industry, including Advanced Resources International, Caterpillar, Denbury Resources, Hilong Group, National Oilwell Varco, And Wood Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

History of Oil and Gas Sector

Classification of Petroleum Resources

Conventional Vs Unconventional Resources

Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry

Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields

Contractor Activities

Utilities

Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle

Main Steps Involved in Oil and Gas Field Development

Implementation, Development, and Innovation Along Lifecycle Phases of a Petroleum Reservoir

Onshore Versus Offshore

Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment

Advancements in Exploration and Downhole Technologies

International Environment

Evolution of Exploration and Production Technologies

Chapter 4 Oil and Gas Exploration Technologies

Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties

Advancements in Exploration Technologies

Service Capabilities of Main Seismic Companies

Chapter 5 Oil and Gas Production Technologies

Enhanced Oil Recovery

What is Enhanced Oil Recovery?

History of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Benefits of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Drawbacks of Enhanced Oil Recovery

Enhanced Oil Recovery Technologies and Applications

Market Overview

Emerging Technologies

Regulatory Framework

Details on EOR Cost

Market Share Analysis

Enhanced Oil Recovery in Oilfield Process Chemicals

Processes for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Fracking

Industry Diagram

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies

Energy Services Firms

Chemical Companies

Wastewater Treatment Firms

Industry Value Chain

Industry Definition

Definition of Hydraulic Fracturing Technology

Definition of Fracking Fluid Product

History and Development of the Industry

Importance of the Industry

Important Implications for the Industry

Technology Lifecycle

Market Overview

Government Regulations

Important Shifts in the Industry

Global Focus on U.S. Shale Companies

Impact on Other Industries

Distribution Channels

Industry Trends

Energy Demand

Environmental Concerns

Government Regulations

Recycling and Reuse

Chapter 6 Oil and Gas Production Components

Oilfield Process Chemicals

Chemical Applications

Chemical Types

Chemical Functions

Oil and Gas Price Trends

Production Levels

Environmental Regulations

Functions of Oil Field Process Chemicals

Application

Drill Pipes

Introduction

Future of the Market

Developing Unconventional Reserves

Deep and Ultradeep Reserves Development

