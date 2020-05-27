Global Oleochemicals Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Product and Region

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oleochemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oleochemicals market size is anticipated to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.8%.



Rising crude oil prices have resulted in a significant shift toward the utilization of vegetable oils, such as palm and palm kernel oil, as a primary feedstock for oleochemical production. In 2016, around 8% of the total palm oil volume and 70% of the total palm kernel oil volume were consumed for the production of oleochemicals. Easy availability of raw materials and minor toxicity levels and green image of the products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.



Some of the significant oleochemical products include glycerol, fatty alcohols, fatty acid methyl esters, and fatty acids. These basic oleochemicals are used to produce intermediate chemicals, such as sugar esters, structured triacylglycerol (TAG), diacylglycerol (DAG), monoacylglycerol (MAG), quaternary ammonium salts, alcohol ether sulfates, alcohol sulfates, and alcohol ethoxylates.



Fatty acids represent one of the largest product applications as they are widely used in numerous industries including pharmaceutical, food, lubricants, and paints & coatings. Major chemical manufacturers have increased their expenditure on sustainable development in line with responsible care initiatives. This includes the removal of hazardous chemicals, which encouraged a shift in trend towards renewable and biodegradable products.



Market Highlights

Glycerol is estimated to be the fastest-growing product segment due to increasing demand for technical-grade refined glycerin in the manufacturing of metalworking fluids, adhesives & sealants, polyols, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, and solvents

In 2019, Linoleic (C18:2) acid emerged as the largest fatty acid product segment, both in terms of volume and revenue owing to the high product demand in the production of dietary supplements, paints & varnishes, food flavoring agents, and surfactants

Soaps & detergents are projected to be the leading application segment, both in terms of volume and revenue

The growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing product demand from industrial & institutional cleaning and textile sectors

Companies Profiled



Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Cargill, Incorporated

Wilmar International Ltd.

Emery Oleochemicals

Kao Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Nouryon

IOI Corporation Berhad

SABIC

Godrej Industries

Evyap

PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Oleon N.V.

Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

JNJ Oleochemicals, Incorporated

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Stepan Company

Pan Century Surfactants Inc.

Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp.

Philippine International Dev. Inc. (Phidco, Inc.)

Corbion N.V.

