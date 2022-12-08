Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.8%

Dec 08, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligo (Primer), Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesigned), Application (Therapeutic (ASO, siRNA), Research (PCR, Sequencing, Diagnostics)), End-user (Pharma, CROS, CMOs), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027 from USD 7.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing ongoing clinical trials for oligonucleotide-based therapies for leading therapeutic areas such as oncology.
The primers segment will grow at the highest rate in the synthesized oligos market, by product
By product, the synthesized oligonucleotides market segment is divided into primers, probes, DNA oligos, RNA oligos, and other synthesized oligos such as BNA & LNA oligos. Primers are expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period owing to their wide applications in PCR, sequencing, gene synthesis, and cloning.
By therapeutic application, the antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2021
The therapeutic application segment is further segmented into antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies, siRNA oligonucleotide-based therapies, and CpG oligonucleotide-based therapies. In 2021, antisense oligos accounted for the largest share of this segment as they form the basis of many therapies that are currently in clinical trials, thus boosting segment growth.
Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), LGC Limited (UK), Maravai Life Sciences (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Biolegio B.V. (Netherlands), Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. (US), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), ATDBio Ltd. (UK), Twist Bioscience Corporation (US), Eton Bioscience, Inc. (US), CSBIO (US), Tag Copenhagen A/S (Denmark), Biogen Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) are some of the major players operating in the market.
Asia-Pacific region will register a highest CAGR in the oligonucleotide synthesis market
The market for oligonucleotide synthesis in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing R&D funding and research activity, increased product availability and decreased outsourcing costs are some of the factors that are likely to propel market growth.
