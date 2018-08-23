Global Oligosaccarides in Infant Nutrition Market 2018-2025

The "Global Oligosaccarides in Infant Nutrition Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing numbers of working mothers, rising birth rate, inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently and health benefits offered by oligosaccharide are driving the oligosaccharide in infant nutrition market.

Market Overview



Drivers

  • Growing Number of Working Mothers
  • Rising Birth Rate
  • Inability of Mothers To Lactate Sufficiently
  • Health Benefits Offered by Infant Formula Or Oligosacharide

Restraints

  • Threat of Allergies Or Autoimmune Diseases
  • Stringent Regulations
  • Increasing Awareness For Natural Infant Feeding

Opportunity

  • Increasing Demand of Organic Products

Challenge

  • High Cost of Products

The key market players for global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are listed below:

  • DuPont Nutrition & Health
  • FrieslandCampina Domo
  • Abbott
  • Ingredion
  • Carbosynth
  • Dairy Crest
  • Dextra Laboratories Limited
  • Elicityl SA
  • Inbiose NV
  • Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH
  • Tereos
  • ZuChem

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented into:

  • Type
  • Source
  • Form

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation



3 Market Overview



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Type



7 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Source



8 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Form



9 Global Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, by Geography



10 Global Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, Company Landscape



11 Company Profiles



