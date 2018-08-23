Global Oligosaccarides in Infant Nutrition Market 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing numbers of working mothers, rising birth rate, inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently and health benefits offered by oligosaccharide are driving the oligosaccharide in infant nutrition market.

Market Overview







Drivers





Growing Number of Working Mothers

Rising Birth Rate

Inability of Mothers To Lactate Sufficiently

Health Benefits Offered by Infant Formula Or Oligosacharide

Restraints





Threat of Allergies Or Autoimmune Diseases

Stringent Regulations

Increasing Awareness For Natural Infant Feeding

Opportunity





Increasing Demand of Organic Products

Challenge





High Cost of Products

The key market players for global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are listed below:

DuPont Nutrition & Health

FrieslandCampina Domo

Abbott

Ingredion

Carbosynth

Dairy Crest

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Elicityl SA

Inbiose NV

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Tereos

ZuChem

The global oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented into:

Type

Source

Form

Key Topics Covered:







1 Introduction







2 Market Segmentation







3 Market Overview







4 Executive Summary







5 Premium Insights







6 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Type







7 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Source







8 Global Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Form







9 Global Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, by Geography







10 Global Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, Company Landscape







11 Company Profiles







