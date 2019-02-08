Global Olive Oil Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Olive Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The olive oil market will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.

Packaging innovation in olive oil to drive market growth. With an aim to impart an attractive appeal to their products, vendors are continually innovating the packaging formats. Therefore, packaging innovation in the olive oil sector has emerged as a major trend, which has proven to be quite instrumental in increasing the demand and growth of olive oil since 2014.

Market Overview

Health benefits of olive oil

One of the major reasons behind the growing demand and consumption of olive oil is the health benefits associated with the consumption of olive oil. Olive oil forms a unique and a tasty alternative to conventional edible oils. Besides, its gluten-free nature imparts it an additional value-added advantage over the other cooking oils.

Increasing demand of substitutes

The global olive oil market is facing tough competition from the rising demand for other vegetable and edible cooking oils. Corn oil, palm oil, coconut oil, peanut oil, mustard oil, and sunflower oil are the substitute products, lower in prices, that pose threat to the growth of the global olive oil market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the olive oil market during the 2019-2023, view this report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AVRIL and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the packaging innovation in olive oil and the health benefits of olive oil, will provide considerable growth opportunities to olive oil manufacturers.

AVRIL, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, Bright Food, DEOLEO, and SOVENA are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Culinary usage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other purpose - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Packaging innovation in olive oil

Expanding production areas

Growing influence of online retailing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AVRIL

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Bright Food

DEOLEO

SOVENA

