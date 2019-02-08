Global Olive Oil Market Report 2019
The "Global Olive Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The olive oil market will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.
Packaging innovation in olive oil to drive market growth. With an aim to impart an attractive appeal to their products, vendors are continually innovating the packaging formats. Therefore, packaging innovation in the olive oil sector has emerged as a major trend, which has proven to be quite instrumental in increasing the demand and growth of olive oil since 2014.
Market Overview
Health benefits of olive oil
One of the major reasons behind the growing demand and consumption of olive oil is the health benefits associated with the consumption of olive oil. Olive oil forms a unique and a tasty alternative to conventional edible oils. Besides, its gluten-free nature imparts it an additional value-added advantage over the other cooking oils.
Increasing demand of substitutes
The global olive oil market is facing tough competition from the rising demand for other vegetable and edible cooking oils. Corn oil, palm oil, coconut oil, peanut oil, mustard oil, and sunflower oil are the substitute products, lower in prices, that pose threat to the growth of the global olive oil market.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the olive oil market during the 2019-2023, view this report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AVRIL and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the packaging innovation in olive oil and the health benefits of olive oil, will provide considerable growth opportunities to olive oil manufacturers.
AVRIL, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, Bright Food, DEOLEO, and SOVENA are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Culinary usage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other purpose - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Packaging innovation in olive oil
- Expanding production areas
- Growing influence of online retailing
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVRIL
- BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP
- Bright Food
- DEOLEO
- SOVENA
