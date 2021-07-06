Global Olive Oil Market Report 2021: Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, and Other Olive Oils - Major Players are Modi Naturals, Cargill, Bunge, Conagra Brands (Bertolli), Semapa

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Olive Oil Market Global Forecast By Type, Industry, End-User, Consumption, Production, Import, Export Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Olive Oil Market will be US$ 17.73 Billion by 2027 from US$ 8.28 Billion in 2020, growing a CAGR of 11.49% from 2020-2027

Olive oil forms a different and tasty substitute to conventional edible oils. Considering its nutritional value and taste, olive oil is being consumed by a huge pool of the global population. It is extensively preferred for its properties to prevent heart diseases by maintaining cholesterol levels in the body.

It also has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which leads to its usage in different pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products. Olive oil offers various applications such as spray for dressing, cosmetics, and personal care, uses in foods, and medicines. Owing to these factors, there is a vast demand for Olive Oil in the Market.

In this report, we have covered the market of Olive oil market by type, which includes Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, and Other Olive Oil. Extra virgin olive oil is the most eminent quality olive oil utilized by a majority of health-conscious people. Based on end-user, retail and foodservice contributes the lion's share to the total olive oil market value.

Europe and Asia Pacific foodservice sector will be the leading market for olive oil producers in upcoming years. On the other side, retail has remained one of the most dynamically evolving realms that enable olive oil market players to regularly be on their toes to discern their target customers and maintain a customized approach. Olive Oil Industry globally will grow with a staggering .



European Union is the leading producer, exporter, and consumer, of olive. This is due to olive farming, one of the essential businesses in these countries due to the Mediterranean diet. Greece, Spain, and Italy are the primary producers and exporters in the region. Italy is one of the leading importer and majorly imports olives from the United States, China, Brazil, Japan, and Turkey. As per our research findings, Worldwide Olive Oil Market is expected to be more than in the next 7 years.



Some of the market's major companies include Modi Naturals, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands (Bertolli), Semapa. Market players are involved in continuous research and developments; these are key strategies adopted by the Olive Oil Market players.

For example, in 2021, Modi Naturals will launch sub-brand Oleev Kitchen to enter RTC/E segments as consumers continue to remain indoors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Olive Oil Market Analysis



6. Global Olive Oil Volume Analysis

6.1 By Production

6.2 By Consumption

6.3 By Import

6.4 By Export



7. Share Analysis

7.1 Market Share

7.1.1 By Consuming Country

7.1.2 By Type

7.1.3 By Industry

7.1.4 By End-User

7.2 Volume Share

7.2.1 By Producing Country

7.2.2 By Importing Country

7.2.3 By Exporting Country



8. Type - Global Olive Oil Market

8.1 Extra Virgin Oil

8.2 Virgin Oil

8.3 Other (Lampante, Pomace, etc)



9. Industry - Global Olive Oil Market

9.1 Pharmaceuticals

9.2 Cosmetics

9.3 Cooking

9.4 Other



10. End-User - Global Olive Oil Market

10.1 Food Service

10.2 Food Processing

10.3 Retail



11. Consumption - Global Olive Oil Market & Volume

11.1 EU-27

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 Volume

11.2 Turkey

11.3 Morocco

11.4 Tunisia

11.5 Syrian Arab Republic

11.6 Algeria

11.7 Argentina

11.8 Lebanon

11.9 Jordan

11.10 Chile

11.11 Others



12. Production - Global Olive Oil Volume

12.1 EU-27

12.2 Turkey

12.3 Morocco

12.4 Tunisia

12.5 Syrian Arab Republic

12.6 Algeria

12.7 Argentina

12.8 Lebanon

12.9 Jordan

12.10 Chile

12.11 Others



13. Import - Global Olive Oil Volume

13.1 United States

13.2 EU-27

13.3 Brazil

13.4 Japan

13.5 Canada

13.6 China

13.7 Australia

13.8 Turkey

13.9 Russian Federation

13.10 Saudi Arabia

13.11 Others



14. Export - Global Olive Oil Volume

14.1 EU-27

14.2 Tunisia

14.3 Turkey

14.4 Syrian Arab Republic

14.5 Morocco

14.6 Argentina

14.7 Chile

14.8 United States

14.9 Lebanon

14.10 Jordan

14.11 Others



15. Company Analysis

Cargill, Inc

Modi Naturals

Bunge Limited

Conagra Brands (Bertolli)

Semapa

