Global Omega 3 Market Outlook 2020-2027; Featuring Key Players Aker BioMarine, Axellus, BASF, DSM, Omega Protein, GC Reiber Oils, and More

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega 3 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (EPA, DHA, ALA), by Source (Marine Source, Plant Source), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 market size is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.



Rising consumption of omega 3 in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is one of the major factors driving the demand for the product. Market growth can be attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe following a rise in the spread of chronic diseases.



The growing population in emerging countries, notably in Asia Pacific, has contributed to the growth of the market. In addition, the industry is driven by technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing of APIs among other highly potent active ingredients across the globe. Strong growth of the dietary supplements market is another important factor bolstering the demand for omega 3. The product is increasingly consumed in the dietary supplements market to reduce the risk of cardiovascular and heart diseases.



Omega 3 is known to reduce the risk of arrhythmias or abnormal heartbeats. Furthermore, it slows down the growth rate of atherosclerotic plaque while lowering the levels of blood pressure in humans. The growth of the industry is also attributed to rising disposable income, notably among the middle class population in economies, such as China and India.



North America emerged as the largest regional omega 3 market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing focus of the market players on R&D activities for the development of various grades of omega 3, most notably pharma grade omega 3 for enhanced medication to prevent chronic diseases.



Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Ongoing advancements in the food industry and medical science, coupled with demographic changes and high consumer demand, are expected to provide impetus to the regional market growth throughout the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of application, supplements and functional foods emerged as the largest segment in 2019, generating a revenue of USD 1.3 billion . The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

. The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the region is led by economies, including India , China , and Japan . The region has also been witnessing uniform and sustained growth across all the application segments

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the region is led by economies, including , , and . The region has also been witnessing uniform and sustained growth across all the application segments The market is characterized by intense competition due to the presence of a sizable number of international and domestic players. Key players are adopting strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions and product innovation, in order to withstand competition in the market

Key omega 3 market participants include Aker BioMarine, Axellus, BASF SE, DSM, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Reiber Oils, Martek Biosciences Corporation, and Lonza

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Insights

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1. Functional Ingredients

3.1.1.2. Nutraceutical & Functional Foods Market

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.1.2.1. Fish Oil

3.1.2.2. Krill Oil

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.3.1.1. Fish Oil

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1. Technology Trends

3.3.2.1.1. Omega 3

3.3.2.1.2. Krill Oil

3.3.2.2. Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3.3.1. Average Selling Price Analysis

3.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.1. Vendor Selection Criteria

3.5. Technology Overview

3.5.1. Omega-3

3.5.2. Krill Oil

3.5.3. Multi Stage Oil Extraction

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Product Classification Codes

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Safety

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Rising Penetration of Omega 3 in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

3.7.1.2. Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Declining Growth Rate of Fish Production

3.7.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3.1. Restricted Supply of Alternative Sources

3.8. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Omega 3 Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Shares, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

4.4. Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

4.5. Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)



Chapter 5. Omega 3 Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Source Movement Analysis & Market Shares, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Marine Source

5.4. Plant Source



Chapter 6. Omega 3 Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Shares, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Supplements & Functional Foods

6.4. Pharmaceuticals

6.5. Infant Formula

6.6. Animal Feed & Pet Food

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Omega 3 Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.3. Country Movement Analysis & Market Shares, 2019 & 2027

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.7. Central & South America

7.8. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Vendor Landscape

8.4.1. List of Key Distributors, Channel Partners & End Users

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis, Private/Public

8.5. Public Companies

8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.5.2. Company Ranking Analysis, 2019

8.5.3. Market Differentiators

8.5.4. SWOT Analysis of Public Companies

8.6. Private Companies

8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

8.6.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Orkla Health (Axellus)

9.3. BASF SE

9.4. Omega Protein Corporation

9.5. GC Reiber Oils

9.6. Lonza

9.7. Croda International PLC

9.8. EPAX

9.9. BioProcess Algae, LLC

9.10. Koninklijke DSM N.V.



