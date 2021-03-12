Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market Report and Regulatory Landscape

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic effect on the global Omega-3 ingredients market varied materially by country and end-use applications, depending on the timing of the outbreak and consumer behavior. Overall, the impact of coronavirus on global Omega-3 was moderate in 2020 and expected to recover significantly in 2021.

Omega-3's demand in animal/pet nutrition applications was least impacted by the pandemic, as these ingredients have been considered most essential for animal health. Demand from Omega-3s in pharmaceuticals was firm as these drugs are prescribed to at-risk patients. Strong increase in prescription levels was observed during the second half of 2020, partially offset by lower levels in the second quarter of the year.

Research Findings & Coverage

Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications

Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries

Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's Lawsuit Exonerates the Omega-3 Dietary Supplement Industry

Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) Reappears on the Omega-3 Fatty Acid Horizon

Algae Sources Offer Immense Scope for Global Omega-3s Market

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 124

The industry guide includes the contact details for 319 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS WORLDWIDE

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. SOUTH AMERICA

11. REST OF WORLD

PART C: OMEGA-3 PATENT LANDSCAPE

PART D: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART E: ANNEXURE



