Global Omega-3 PUFA Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 PUFA market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 12.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$695.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) will reach a market size of US$486.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arista Industries Inc. (USA); Cargill, Inc. (USA); Croda International PLC (United Kingdom); FMC Corporation (USA); Gc Rieber Oil (Norway); Omega Protein Corporation (USA); Pharma Marine AS (Norway); Polaris (France); Royal DSM NV (The Netherlands)







OMEGA-3 PUFA MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Omega-3 PUFA Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Marine (Source) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Plant (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Omega-3 PUFA Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Omega-3 PUFA Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 6: Dietary Supplements & Functional Foods (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Infant Formula (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Infant Formula (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Infant Formula (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pet & Animal Feed (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 27: Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Marine (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Marine (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Marine (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Plant (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plant (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Plant (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Omega-3 PUFA Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %)

of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in

%) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Marine (Source) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Plant (Source) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the

US for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United States by Source: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Omega-3

PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 56: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

period 2018-2025

Table 59: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Omega-3 PUFA Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (Type) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Alpha linoleic acid (ALA) (Type) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Marine (Source) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share

Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Plant (Source) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in

Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 70: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 80: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Omega-3 PUFA Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Omega-3 PUFA Market in France by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: German Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: German Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 113: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

period 2018-2025

Table 116: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 143: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review by Source

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Omega-3 PUFA Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Omega-3 PUFA Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 183: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Omega-3 PUFA in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 188: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Omega-3 PUFA: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the period 2018-2025

Table 191: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Omega-3 PUFA Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Omega-3 PUFA in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Omega-3 PUFA Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Omega-3 PUFA Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 212: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Omega-3 PUFA Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Omega-3 PUFA Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Omega-3 PUFA Market in Rest of Latin America by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Omega-3 PUFA Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Omega-3 PUFA Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Omega-3 PUFA Market Quantitative

Demand Ana

