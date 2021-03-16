Global On-Board and Off-Board EV Charging Points (EVSE) Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "On-Board and Off-Board EV Charging Points (EVSE) Market Research Dataset 2018-2024" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite recent advancements in fast-charging infrastructure, slow AC charging will still be the dominant technology in terms of installed units in 2025.

At the moment, despite a strong installed base of CHAdeMO, moving forward CCS seems to be a popular choice for different countries. A few initiatives involving ultra-fast charging (350 kW) were announced in the recent past; however, there are currently no cars on the roads that are capable of receiving charging power at 350 kW. With revised charging standards and new vehicle models in the near future, these ultra-fast charging sites could be utilized for long-distance highway travel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

2. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

3. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)

4. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

5. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)

6. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)

7. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)

8. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)

9. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

10. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

11. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)

12. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

13. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)

14. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)

15. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)

16. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)

17. Regional Snapshot (Europe)

18. Regional Snapshot (APAC)

19. Regional Snapshot (Americas)

Countries Covered

Europe

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Iceland

15. Ireland

16. Italy

17. Latvia

18. Lithuania

19. Luxembourg

20. Malta

21. Netherlands

22. Norway

23. Poland

24. Portugal

25. Romania

26. Slovakia

27. Slovenia

28. Spain

29. Sweden

30. Switzerland

31. Turkey

32. United Kingdom

North America

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

APAC

1. Japan

2. Korea

3. India

4. China

