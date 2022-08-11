Global On-Board Charger Market to Reach $43.94 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 29.54%

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'On-Board Charger Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global on-board charger market is expected to reach $43.94 billion by 2032 from $2.16 billion in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 29.54% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global on-board charger market is expected to be driven by increasing sales of electric vehicles worldwide.

Market Lifecycle Stage

On-board chargers used in an electric vehicle are advancing technologically and are expected to grow faster in the forecast period. Key market development activities are expected to be boosted by ongoing research and development activities in manufacturing high-performance on-board chargers.

The global on-board charger market is still in the growth phase. An increasing fleet of electric vehicles is propelling the sales of the on-board charger in the market. As a result, the global on-board charger market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Impact

The government and federal agencies are investing heavily in subsidies and infrastructure development to promote electric vehicles and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

In 2020 and 2021, many European countries introduced the initiative to offer incentives for those purchasing electric vehicles. For instance, in July 2021 , Germany introduced a new initiative to provide incentives for up to $10,200 for buyers of electric vehicles and $7,600 for buyers of hybrid vehicles. Similarly, France provides incentives for up to $6,800 for buyers of electric vehicles.

Market Segmentation

by Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Based on the propulsion type segment, the global on-board charger market is expected to be dominated by the battery electric vehicles segment during the forecast period.

by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market as the sales of electric passenger vehicles are anticipated to increase globally.

by Charging Power

<=6.6 kW

6.7 - 11.0 kW

11.1 - 22.0 kW

>22.0 kW

In 2021, <=6.6 kW segment dominated the global on-board charger market (by charging power) due to the increased sales of electric vehicles equipped with these on-board chargers.

by Design Type

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

In terms of design type, unidirectional was the predominant segment in 2021. In the forecast period, the bidirectional segment is expected to grow at a high rate compared to the unidirectional segment.

by Product Type

Without Embedded DC/DC Converter

With Embedded DC/DC Converter

by Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

The OEMs distribution channel segment dominated the global on-board charger market (by distribution channel) in 2021. This is due to the low replacement rate of the on-board charger and the increased production of electric vehicles by OEMs.

by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific and Japan

and China

Europe

U.K.

South America

Middle East and Africa

China generated the highest revenue of $1.28 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the increased sales of electric vehicles in China. The on-board charger market is attractive in China due to the availability of diverse market segments.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Tier-1 Manufacturers

Meta System S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Lear Corp.

Ficosa Internacional SA

BRUSA Elektronik AG

YAZAKI Corporation

KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG

Company Type 2: Tier-2 (Component Suppliers)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Cost Associated with Fast Charging Systems

Demonstration of Environmental Commitment and its Support of Brand Values

Sprouting of New Government Policies and Initiatives

Ban on ICE Vehicle Production

Increasing Adoption of DC-DC Integrated On-Board Chargers

Challenges

Increasing Push from Government for Deployment of Highway/Fast Chargers

Technological Advancement in EV Charging Infrastructure

Maintaining the Size of On-Board Charger Despite the Escalating Demand for High Performance

Opportunities

Increasing the Charging Power of On-Board Chargers

Surge in Demand for Lightweight Materials in On-Board Chargers

Wide Ranging Opportunities in Emerging Economies

