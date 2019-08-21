Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall on-shelf availability solutions market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Globally, the retail industry is experiencing a technological boom with the emergence of digitization and the growth of the internet.

Adoption of advanced tools such as on-shelf availability solutions helps the retailers to manage their stocks and inventory in a way to avoid any issues with a shortage of the products. These tools not only help in inventory management but also support the supply chain to make the process smooth and hassle-free.

On-shelf availability solutions can also help retailers to assess potential opportunities and manage the business accordingly. These advantages have increased adoption of on-shelf availability solutions across the globe.

However, lack of technical skills, risks associated with access to unauthorized data, and high cost of implementation are some of the factors that would hamper the market growth.

Segments Analyzed

Based on component, the software segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its high adoption across the various commercial and industrial sector. Companies offer up-gradation services and customized software solutions to the customer according to their requirements. This creates a significant demand for software solutions.

Based on geography, North America dominates the on-shelf availability solutions market based on rapid technological expansion in the US and Canada. In addition to this, a growing number of retailer stores and increasing dependency on digital tools, automation and internet is also driving growth in the on-shelf availability solutions market in this region.

However, emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate. Factors such as the expansion of local and international players in this region and development in the business sector are contributing to the growth of on-shelf availability solutions market in this region.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, MindTree Ltd., Impinj, Inc., Retail Solutions Inc., Market6, Inc., Retail Velocity, Lokad, Frontier Field Marketing, Verix, Inc., NEOGRID, Enterra Solutions LLC and eBest IoT among others.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Approach Adopted

1.3.4 Top-Down Approach

1.3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.7 Assumptions

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market

2.1.1 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Component, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.4 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.5 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key On-Shelf Availability Solutions Vendors, 2017

Chapter 4 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Software

4.3 Services

Chapter 5 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-premise

5.3 Cloud

Chapter 6 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Historical Data Analysis

6.3 Response Time Analysis

6.4 Vendor Pattern Analysis

6.5 Potential Risk Analysis

6.6 Other Applications

Chapter 7 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 CPG Manufacturer

7.3 Retailer

7.4 Online Retailer

7.5 Suppliers

7.6 Warehouse

7.7 Other End User

Chapter 8 North America On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 9 Europe On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.2 Panasonic Corporation

12.3 SAP SE

12.4 MindTree Ltd.

12.5 Impinj, Inc.

12.6 Retail Solutions Inc.

12.7 Market6, Inc.

12.8 Retail Velocity

12.9 Lokad

12.10 Frontier Field Marketing

12.11 Verix, Inc.

12.12 NEOGRID

12.13 Enterra Solutions LLC

12.14 eBest IOT

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgvgg4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

