Global Oncology Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 301.8 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

Aug 08, 2022, 13:30 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global oncology drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 119.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Oncology Drugs Market:
Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on June 4 2022, The World Health Organization (WHO), collaborated with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), association of physicians and oncology professionals, to develop and promote cancer care innovations that are specifically designed to enhance health outcomes, and take account of the contexts in which patients live.
Furthermore, in September 2021, Secura Bio, Inc.,an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement for COPIKTRA (duvelisib) with Clinigen Group Plc (Clinigen), a global, specialist pharmaceutical services and products company, covering 39 countries in Europe including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2332
Key Market Takeaways:
- Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution agreements with governments of respective countries. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global oncology drugs market. For instance, in September 2021, Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Switzerland based affiliate of Incyte, for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi in the U.S. and Minjuvi in Europe) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America.
- Among drug type, Targeted drugs segment generated significant revenue in 2022, owing to increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. For instance, on 29 March 2022, Sanofi, a global healthcare company and IGM Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a collaboration to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets. Engineered IgM antibodies represent a new class of potential therapeutics that combine the multi-valency of IgM antibodies possessing 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies having only 2 target binding sites.
- Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global oncology drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, on June 27, 2022, the oncology Institute, Inc., value-based oncology groups in the U.S., announced the signing of an expanded partnership agreement with McKesson Corporation for drug distribution and clinical technology.
- Key players operating in the global oncology drugs market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Amgen Inc.
Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2332
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Drug type:
- Cytotoxic Drugs
- Alkylating Agents
- Antimetabolites
- Others
- Targeted Drugs
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Others
- Hormonal Drugs
- Ovarian Function Blockers
- Estrogen Production Blockers
- Estrogen's Effect Blockers
- Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)
- Others
Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Cancer type:
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Others
Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2332
Find related trending report below:
India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, by Drug Type (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Nivolumab, Atezolimumab, Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab), Monoclonal Antibodies (Rituximab, Trastazumab, Bevacizumab , Nimotuzumab, Pertuzumab, Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine ), and Cancer Vaccines (Gardasil, Cervarix), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Coherent Market Insights
Share this article