Global Oncology Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 301.8 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global oncology drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 119.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Oncology Drugs Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on June 4 2022, The World Health Organization (WHO), collaborated with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), association of physicians and oncology professionals, to develop and promote cancer care innovations that are specifically designed to enhance health outcomes, and take account of the contexts in which patients live.

Furthermore, in September 2021, Secura Bio, Inc.,an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement for COPIKTRA (duvelisib) with Clinigen Group Plc (Clinigen), a global, specialist pharmaceutical services and products company, covering 39 countries in Europe including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2332

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution agreements with governments of respective countries. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global oncology drugs market . For instance, in September 2021 , Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Switzerland based affiliate of Incyte, for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi in the U.S. and Minjuvi in Europe ) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America .

. For instance, in , Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the based affiliate of Incyte, for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi in the U.S. and Minjuvi in ) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in . Among drug type, Targeted drugs segment generated significant revenue in 2022, owing to increasing incidence of cancer worldwide. For instance, on 29 March 2022 , Sanofi, a global healthcare company and IGM Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a collaboration to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets. Engineered IgM antibodies represent a new class of potential therapeutics that combine the multi-valency of IgM antibodies possessing 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies having only 2 target binding sites.

, Sanofi, a global healthcare company and IGM Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a collaboration to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets. Engineered IgM antibodies represent a new class of potential therapeutics that combine the multi-valency of IgM antibodies possessing 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies having only 2 target binding sites. Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global oncology drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, on June 27, 2022 , the oncology Institute, Inc., value-based oncology groups in the U.S., announced the signing of an expanded partnership agreement with McKesson Corporation for drug distribution and clinical technology.

is expected to hold a dominant position in the global oncology drugs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, on , the oncology Institute, Inc., value-based oncology groups in the U.S., announced the signing of an expanded partnership agreement with McKesson Corporation for drug distribution and clinical technology. Key players operating in the global oncology drugs market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Amgen Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2332

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Drug type:

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents



Antimetabolites



Others

Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies



Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors



Others

Hormonal Drugs

Ovarian Function Blockers



Estrogen Production Blockers



Estrogen's Effect Blockers



Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)





Others

Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Cancer type:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Others

Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2332

Find related trending report below:

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, by Drug Type (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (Nivolumab, Atezolimumab, Pembrolizumab, Durvalumab), Monoclonal Antibodies (Rituximab, Trastazumab, Bevacizumab , Nimotuzumab, Pertuzumab, Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine ), and Cancer Vaccines (Gardasil, Cervarix), by Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights