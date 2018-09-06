Global Oncology Market 2017-2018 & 2022 - Key Players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis & Pfizer

DUBLIN, Sept 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Oncology Market: By Cancer Type; By Therapy Type; & By Region - Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer types discussed in the report include the breast cancer which is common in women and lung cancer which is common in men owing to tobacco consumptions either as chewing tobacco or smoking tobacco among others

Factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, rising disposable income and health concern among people, increased investments in R&D for the latest drug therapies by government and public sectors among others act as drivers for the global oncology market. Besides, a lot of newly launched products are getting pre-market approval which fuels the growth in the oncology market.

Besides high cost of drug development and threat failure, side-effects of anti-cancer drug therapy act as restraints for oncology market during forecast period.

Oncology market report is categorized into two verticals namely: By cancer type and by therapy type. Based on cancer type report is segregated into Breast cancer and lung cancer. On the basis of therapy type market report is divided into medical oncology, radiation oncology and surgical oncology. The medical oncology segment is analyzed to have the largest market share compared to other segments, since, majority of the cancer types are being treated with drugs rather than surgery, even the surgeries were followed by the treatment of cancer cells with drugs. Moreover, oncology market report was segregated based on geography in order to provide intense knowledge about market.

Geographically, North America is overwhelmingly the largest oncology market in 2016 owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increased R&D investments, high health insurance cover for life-threatening diseases in this region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest oncology markets. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is analyzed to be the moderate growing region during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is likely to be driven by high prevalence of cancer in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, new product launches regarding the cancer treatment during the forecast period.







Key players of global oncology market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Bristol- Myers Squibb (U.S.)

(U.S.) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) Pfizer (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:







1. Oncology Market Overview







2. Oncology Market Executive Summary







3. Oncology Market Landscape







4. Oncology Market Forces







5. Oncology Market - Strategic Analysis







6. Oncology Market - By Cancer Type







7. Oncology Market - By Therapy Type







8. Oncology Market - By Geography







9. Oncology Market Entropy





