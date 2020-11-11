Global Oncology Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: Burgeoning Technological Usage Coupled with Increase in Healthcare Spending

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oncology Market size was valued at $136.7 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.



Cancer is a disease, which involves the abnormal growth of cells that result in the formation of a tumor. However, benign tumor are not cancers. The abnormal tumor cells tend to spread to other local tissues and different parts of the body through the blood and lymphatic system. Treatment of cancer depends upon the stages of the disease progression.



Increased prevalence of cancer, unhealthy lifestyle, and increasing geriatric population are the primary factors driving the growth of the oncology market. High market growth potential in developing nations, rise in the number of pipeline products, and the upsurge in demand for personalized medicines are poised to create new opportunities for the market players during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Drivers - Oncology Market



Higher Prevalence And Incidence Of Cancer Diseases Globally



Need for cancer therapies are rising with the increasing prevalence of cancer cases and deaths. Thus, the oncology market is majorly driven by this factor. Besides, focus on drug development for the reduction of cancer cases has also increased. Increasing healthcare expenditure of various countries is also contributing to the market growth. According to WHO in 2018, 9.6 million people worldwide died of cancer. This makes cancer to be one of the leading causes of death globally. The rising incidences of cancer have impelled the cancer therapy industry and have aided the oncology market.



Burgeoning Technological Usage Coupled With Increase In Healthcare Spending:



Targeted Therapy has been gaining traction over the years, for cancer treatments. They offer various benefits over other treatment methods such as chemotherapy, radiation, and others. It can be used alone or in combination with other treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy. They are effective, as they do not affect the surrounding cells. These new technologies and methodologies for cancer treatment in developing countries coupled with high healthcare investment are set to aid propel the global oncology market.



Challenges - Oncology Market



Presence of alternatives



In 2017-2018, biosimilar such as rituximab, etanercept, and infliximab saved 210 million from the UK National Health System. The use of biosimilar in oncology practice is currently continually growing as various patents on biologic drugs are expiring. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), biosimilar is a biological product that is highly similar to and has no clinically significant variations in health, purity, and potency from an existing FDA-approved reference product. The growing usage of the biosimilar in oncology is a concern for the growth of other oncology drugs.



Multifunctional Food Ingredients industry outlook:



Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Oncology Market. Key companies of this market are Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbvie Inc., Ability Pharma, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Takeda Oncology., Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited., Astrazeneca, Athenex, Inc. among others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches:

In May 2019 , Amgen Inc., and Syapse Entered Precision Medicine Collaboration In Oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen and Syapse is set to develop observational research analytics to assess treatment outcomes for areas of unmet need in oncology.

, Amgen Inc., and Syapse Entered Precision Medicine Collaboration In Oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen and Syapse is set to develop observational research analytics to assess treatment outcomes for areas of unmet need in oncology. In March 28, 2019 , AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a collaboration for novel HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate. The collaboration is aligned with AstraZeneca's science-led strategy in Oncology, which is based on four key scientific platforms: tumors drivers & resistance, Ddd damage response, Immuno-Oncology, and ADCs.

, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a collaboration for novel HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate. The collaboration is aligned with AstraZeneca's science-led strategy in Oncology, which is based on four key scientific platforms: tumors drivers & resistance, Ddd damage response, Immuno-Oncology, and ADCs. In April 2018 , AbbVie Inc. entered a joint research collaboration to establish the K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator. The research at the Accelerator is about to focus on synthesizing novel cytotoxic agents for use in the fight against cancer. The collaboration complement AbbVie's existing expertise in oncology discovery and early development.

Key Takeaways

In 2019, North America dominated the Oncology Market owing to emerging biopharma companies in U.S and Canada .

dominated the Oncology Market owing to emerging biopharma companies in U.S and . Emerging bio pharmacy companies in the U.S. for oncology and the growing concern of people towards health are contributing to the growth of the oncology market.

Pharma companies that are active in oncology are now in a race to harness new data sources and digital platforms, so they can engage patients, providers, and regulators more effectively, and creating an increase in demand.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oncology Market Report

