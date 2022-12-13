Global Oncology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Report and Directory 2022: Access to Over 5,000 Deals and Agreements Signed Since 2015

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to over 5,000 oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2017. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2017.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.

Report Scope

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Oncology dealmaking since 2017 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Oncology deals since 2017. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Oncology deals since 2017 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Oncology partnering deals by specific Oncology target announced since 2017. The chapter is organized by specific Oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2017

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 5,000 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2017

In Global Oncology Partnering 2017-2022: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology

4.4. Top Oncology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Oncology deals by company A-Z since 2017

Appendix 2 - Directory of Oncology deals by deal type since 2017

Appendix 3 - Directory of Oncology deals by stage of development since 2017

Appendix 4 - Directory of Oncology deals by technology type since 2017

The report includes deals for the following indications:

Oral mucositis

Cancer pain

Bone

Neuropathic

Muscular

Lymphoedema

Alopecia

Cachexia

Ulcers

Dysphagia

Tiredness

Weight loss

Nausea

Vomiting

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Adenocarcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma

Bile duct cancer

Bladder cancer

Bone cancer

Brain cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Colorectal cancer

Endometrial

Esophageal cancer

Gastric cancer

Head and neck cancer

Kaposi's sarcoma

Kidney cancer

Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Acute myelogenous leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Chronic myelogenous leukemia

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer

Non small cell lung cancer

Lymphoma

Hodgkin's lymphoma

Non Hodgkin's lymphoma

Melanoma

Mesothelioma

Metastases

Bone metastases

Multiple myeloma

Neuroblastoma

Non-melanoma skin cancer

Ovarian cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Renal cell carcinoma

Sarcoma

Solid tumors

Testicular cancer

Thyroid cancer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myr7e

