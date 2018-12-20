Global Oncology Pipeline Analytics Market, 2018-2024: Current Active Oncology Trial Data Analysis and How They are Affecting the Development Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As immunotherapeutics in general - and immuno-oncology in particular - move to the forefront, the major oncology drug developers are beginning to align with specific therapeutic approaches, such as PARP and PD-1/PD-L1. This analytics analysis of current active oncology trial data reveals these factors and how they are affecting the oncology drug development landscape.

By combining data on the oncology drug delivery landscape with the relational power of analytics we've created a unique information resource that provides insight and clarity to market sector activity and competitive positioning within the oncology therapeutics space. By grouping and formatting information into visualizations that are easy to digest, readers gain a new and revealing perspective on the oncology drug development market.

Oncology Pipeline Analytics - What You Will Learn

Who are the leading developers in the current crop of oncology drugs in development? What are their activities and what is their position in therapeutic oncology markets?

What are the most frequently trailed therapeutic oncology drugs? What is the clinical strategy? How many trials are under way?

What are the major factors driving the oncology pipeline development market landscape?

What is the size of the oncology clinical trial market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share look like in 2024?

How important are drug partnership relationships in the oncology drug development space?

Which indications are the focus of the highest level of clinical trial activity? How well-positioned are the leading oncology drug suppliers as the pace of oncology product introductions accelerates?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Drug Development Challenges in Oncology Therapeutics

2.1 Biological Drugs

2.2 Biosimilars

2.3 Small Molecule Drugs



3. Leading Development-stage Oncology Therapeutics

3.1 atezolizumab

3.2 PD-1 & PD-L1

3.3 durvalumab

3.4 HDAC Inhibitors

3.5 nivolumab

3.6 BET Inhibitors

3.7 CAR-T cell therapy

3.8 Oncolytic Viruses

3.9 STAT3 Inhibitors

3.10 carbozantinib

3.11 Anti-LAG3 mAb

3.12 BTK Inhibitor

3.13 PARP Inhibitors



4. Oncology Clinical Trial Activity by Sponsor & Disease Segment

4.1 Bladder Cancer

4.2 Brain Cancer

4.3 Breast Cancer

4.4 Colorectal Cancer

4.5 Gastric Cancer

4.6 Head and Neck Cancer

4.7 Hematological Malignancies

4.8 Hepatic Cancer

4.9 Kidney Cancer

4.10 Leukemia

4.11 Lung Cancer

4.12 Lymphoma

4.13 Multiple Myeloma

4.14 Ovarian Cancer

4.15 Pancreatic Cancer

4.16 Prostate Cancer

4.17 Sarcomas

4.18 Skin Cancer

4.19 Solid Tumors

4.20 Other Cancers



5. Company Profiles



AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Biomedical

Bristol Myers Squibb

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Exelixis

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Janssen Research & Development

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics

MacroGenics

MedImmune

Merck

Novartis Oncology

Pfizer

Roche

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Technology

Tesaro

