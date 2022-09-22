Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 51.79 billion, Rise in Penetration of Internet and Smart Gadgets to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online beauty and personal care products market will be driven by factors such as the rise in penetration of the internet and smart gadgets. In developing countries, the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets is growing, which is enabling consumers to access online shopping platforms. Furthermore, online purchasing decisions have evolved with advances in technology. Customers prefer online shopping owing to its advantages such as improved security features, online payment options, free delivery options, improved online customer service, and easy-to-navigate shopping websites. These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2026

The online beauty and personal care products market size is expected to grow by USD 51.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others. The skincare products segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the significant rise in the demand for natural and organic and multifunctional products. Furthermore, natural and organic skincare products are also gaining popularity among skin- and health-conscious customers across the world. Moreover, the growing awareness and rising adoption of shopping BPC products on online shopping portals are factors that drive the sales of this segment. The skincare products category is further segmented into two sub-segments, namely facial skincare products and body skincare products.

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the online beauty and personal care products market in APAC.

Some Companies Covered

Amorepacific Group Inc.

CHANEL Ltd.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Clarins Sdn Bhd

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LOreal SA

MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

maxingvest AG

Natura and CO Holding S.A.

Oriflame Holding AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Online Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Clarins Sdn Bhd, Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Mary Kay Inc., maxingvest AG, Natura and CO Holding S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Exhibit 101: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 106: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 109: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.5 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.6 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 116: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 120: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.8 maxingvest AG

Exhibit 125: maxingvest AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: maxingvest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: maxingvest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: maxingvest AG - Segment focus

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 129: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 133: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 138: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 141: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 143: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Unilever Group - Key news



Exhibit 146: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

