Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2026, 40% of growth will originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online corporate meeting services market size is expected to grow by USD 5.58 billion during the forecast period. The expansion of MNCs and implementation of cloud-based corporate meeting services is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2022-2026

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 40% of market growth. The main markets in North America for online corporate meeting services are the US and Canada. The market in this area will expand, although more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the course of the projected period, a solid corporate structure will support the expansion of the North American market for online corporate meeting services.

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Segmentation

The corporate video conferencing services segment will significantly increase its market share in online corporate meeting services. The benefit of video conferencing is that in addition to hearing other people's words, you can also see their faces and their reactions. It can enable real-time collaboration, boost productivity, and save time, among other advantages.

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Vendors

Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Covered:

8x8 Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClickMeeting SP Z O O

Digital Samba SL

Express Virtual Meetings Pty Ltd.

Internet MegaMeeting LLC

Kaltura Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Corp.

Onstream Media Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., ClickMeeting SP Z O O, Digital Samba SL, Express Virtual Meetings Pty Ltd., Internet MegaMeeting LLC, Kaltura Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT Corp., Onstream Media Corp., Orange SA, Pexip Holding ASA, Veeting AG, Verizon Communications Inc., Yirigaa, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

