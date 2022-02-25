Global Online Education Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative and Regional Insights for PSSE, ROC, Higher Education, Test Preparation, and LCL

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Education Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online education market is projected to grow by $121.85 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning and the outbreak of COVID-19 globally. The study identifies the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years.

This report on the online education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The online education market is segmented as below:

By Type

Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education (PSSE)



Reskilling and Online Certifications (ROC)



Higher Education



Test Preparation



Language and Casual Learning (LCL)

By Region

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online education market vendors that include:

2U Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

iTutorGroup

LinkedIn Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson plc

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Also, the online education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9u1lh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets