Global Online Event Ticketing Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 17:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Event Ticketing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Music Events, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.3 Billion by the year 2025, Music Events will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$616.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$506.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Music Events will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Brown Paper Tickets; Cvent Inc.; Eventbee Inc.; Eventbrite, Inc.; Eventzilla; moshtix Pty Ltd.; Razorgator LLC.; StubHub, Inc.; ThunderTix; Ticketek Pty. Ltd.,
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Event Ticketing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Event Ticketing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Online Event Ticketing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Music Events (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Music Events (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Sporting & Movie Tickets (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Sporting & Movie Tickets (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Event Ticketing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 7: United States Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Online Event Ticketing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
CHINA
Table 11: Chinese Online Event Ticketing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Chinese Online Event Ticketing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Online Event Ticketing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Online Event Ticketing Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Event Ticketing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 15: European Online Event Ticketing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Online Event Ticketing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Online Event Ticketing Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: French Online Event Ticketing Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Online Event Ticketing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Online Event Ticketing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Online Event Ticketing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Online Event Ticketing Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Online Event Ticketing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 27: Spanish Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Online Event Ticketing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 29: Russian Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Russian Online Event Ticketing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Online Event Ticketing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Online Event Ticketing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 37: Online Event Ticketing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Australian Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 39: Indian Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Online Event Ticketing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 41: Online Event Ticketing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Online Event Ticketing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Online Event
Ticketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Online Event Ticketing Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 45: Latin American Online Event Ticketing Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 46: Latin American Online Event Ticketing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Latin American Online Event Ticketing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Online Event Ticketing Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 49: Argentinean Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Argentinean Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 51: Online Event Ticketing Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: Brazilian Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 53: Online Event Ticketing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Mexican Online Event Ticketing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Rest of Latin America Online Event Ticketing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Online Event Ticketing Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 57: The Middle East Online Event Ticketing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 58: The Middle East Online Event Ticketing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 59: The Middle East Online Event Ticketing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Online Event Ticketing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 61: Iranian Market for Online Event Ticketing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Iranian Online Event Ticketing Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 63: Israeli Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 64: Israeli Online Event Ticketing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 65: Saudi Arabian Online Event Ticketing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Saudi Arabian Online Event Ticketing Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 67: Online Event Ticketing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Online Event Ticketing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 69: Online Event Ticketing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Online Event Ticketing Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 71: African Online Event Ticketing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: African Online Event Ticketing Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BROWN PAPER TICKETS
CVENT, INC.
EVENTBEE, INC.
EVENTBRITE, INC.
EVENTZILLA
MOSHTIX PTY LTD.
RAZORGATOR LLC
STUBHUB, INC.
THUNDERTIX
TICKETEK PTY. LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
