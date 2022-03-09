Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Food Price Range, Food Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Research Report by Food Price Range, by Food Type, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market size was estimated at USD 22,563.13 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 25,695.91 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% to reach USD 49,828.10 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Food Price Range, the market was studied across High, Low, and Mid.

Based on Food Type, the market was studied across Non-veg and Veg.

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Client App, Courier Side App, and Restaurant Side App.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Fast-Food Chain Restaurants, Independent Restaurants, and Online Channels.

Based on Application, the market was studied across B2B and B2C.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, including Blue Apron Inc., Deliveroo Holdings PLC, Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza, Inc., DoorDash Inc., Eat Easy Foods, GrubHub Holdings Inc., Hellofresh SE, Instacart, LimeTray, McDonald's Corporation, Mobo2Go, Ola Foods, Pizza Hut, LLC, Pop Meals, Swiggy, Takeaway.com Holding B.V., Tillster, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market?



