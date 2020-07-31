Global Online Food Delivery Market Report 2020-2027 - Emergence of Cloud Kitchens on the Rise

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Market [By Region - North America (The US), Europe (The UK, France & Germany), Asia Pacific (China & India) & Latin America (Brazil)] Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online takeaway food market is estimated to be valued at US$ 230 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% in the period 2020 to 2027. The global online takeaway food market is on the uptake with a slew of favorable market dynamics such as growth in demand from emerging markets, higher internet penetration, increasing urbanization and a rise in the number of the working population.

The food retailing pattern has changed drastically over the past decade especially with the emergence of the online delivery model. It provides consumers with immense choice and convenience. The online takeaway food market primarily operates on two types of business models - Aggregators and New Delivery Players. The market is dominated by the traditional Aggregators business model.

Cloud kitchens have been manifesting inevitable rise off late as it builds digital relationships with customers virtually. These centralized off-premise kitchen models enjoy high popularity in Asia and the Middle East. Deliveroo's dark kitchens' are delivery-only kitchens that exist solely in the online space without any traditional shop front.

This report provides detailed analysis of the global online takeaway food market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base year: 2012

2012 Forecast period: 2020 - 2027

2020 - 2027 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2012 to 2027. Volume in Millions for the period 2012 to 2027

Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2012 to 2027. Volume in Millions for the period 2012 to 2027 Country coverage: The US, Germany , The UK, France , Brazil , India & China

The US, , The UK, , , & Vendor scope: Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero SE, Uber EATS (Uber Technologies Inc.), DoorDash Inc., Deliveroo, Postmates, Zomato

Just Eat Takeaway, Delivery Hero SE, Uber EATS (Uber Technologies Inc.), DoorDash Inc., Deliveroo, Postmates, Zomato Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key questions answered in the report

The historical market size of online takeaway food market from 2012 to 2019 in US$ Billions and volume in million units.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2020 to 2027 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions and volume in million units.

Regional and country analysis of the online takeaway food market is provided for the period 2015 to 2027.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.

Profiling of major companies with a detailed analysis of their operations in various geographies.

Key Topics Coveed:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Food Delivery Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Business Models

3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3.2 Market Share by Mode of Delivery

4. Online Takeaway Food

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Evolution of Online Food Delivery

4.1.2 Types of Platform

4.1.3 Aggregators

4.1.4 New delivery

4.2 Food Apps

5. Online Takeaway Food Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing

5.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Market Penetration

5.1.4 Average Revenue per User (ARPU)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Type

5.2.2 Market Share by Delivery Model

5.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel Type

5.2.5 Market Share by Payment Method

5.2.6 Market Share by Region

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.5 Latin America



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Rising Investments

7.1.3 Innovative Delivery Channels & Delivery Options

7.1.4 Emergence of Cloud Kitchens

7.1.5 Backward Integration in the Industry

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in Number of Smartphone Users

7.2.2 Increase in Disposable Income

7.2.3 Increasing Demand from Emerging Markets

7.2.4 Higher Internet Penetration

7.2.5 Urbanization Trend

7.2.6 Rise in Number of Working Population

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

7.3.2 Competition with Offline Food Order

7.3.3 High Cost of Supply Chain & Logistics

7.3.4 Lack of Loyal Customers

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Comparative Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.2.1 Global

8.2.2 Country

8.3 Financial Analysis

9. Company Profile

9.1 Just Eat Takeaway

9.2 Delivery Hero SE

9.3 Uber EATS (Uber Technologies Inc.)

9.4 DoorDash Inc.

9.5 Deliveroo

9.6 Postmates

9.7 Zomato



