Global Online Gambling Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on Overall Revenues and the Light at the End of the Tunnel

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Spring 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, and covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy.

Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.



The report covers:



Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, stock development.

Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.

Marketing benchmarks - Social media benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.

Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.

Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1 - COVID-19 Impacts

Impact on overall revenues

Betting will be hit the hardest

The light at the end of the tunnel

Part 2 - Trends

Online gambling industry climate

Future winners in the online gambling market

Key trends and topics

Mobile gambling KPIs

Share developments

Part 3 - Financial Figures and KPIs

Total revenue

Betting revenue

Casino revenue

EBIT/operating profit benchmarks

Part 4 - Marketing Analyses

Marketing cost benchmarks

Ad spending Germany

Social marketing benchmarks

SEO benchmarking

Affiliate marketing benchmarking

Part 5 - Product Analyses

Betting offers

Football/soccer bets

Other sports - tennis, basketball

Live/in-play betting

Casino games/offers

Part 6 - Regulated Markets Analyses

Overview of regulated markets

French online gambling market

Spanish online gambling market

Danish online gambling market

New Jersey online gambling market

Part 7 - Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/askie2

