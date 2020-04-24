Global Online Gambling Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on Overall Revenues and the Light at the End of the Tunnel
Apr 24, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Spring 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, and covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy.
Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.
The report covers:
- Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, stock development.
- Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.
- Marketing benchmarks - Social media benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.
- Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.
- Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.
Companies Mentioned
- Angler Gaming
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Churchill Downs
- Enlabs
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- GIG B2C
- Global Gaming
- GVC Online
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- Lottomatica
- Net Gaming
- NetEnt
- PPB (Flutter) Online
- Scout Gaming
- Spain total (DGOJ)
- Stars Group
- Svenska Spel
- Zeal/Tipp24
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1 - COVID-19 Impacts
- Impact on overall revenues
- Betting will be hit the hardest
- The light at the end of the tunnel
Part 2 - Trends
- Online gambling industry climate
- Future winners in the online gambling market
- Key trends and topics
- Mobile gambling KPIs
- Share developments
Part 3 - Financial Figures and KPIs
- Total revenue
- Betting revenue
- Casino revenue
- EBIT/operating profit benchmarks
Part 4 - Marketing Analyses
- Marketing cost benchmarks
- Ad spending Germany
- Social marketing benchmarks
- SEO benchmarking
- Affiliate marketing benchmarking
Part 5 - Product Analyses
- Betting offers
- Football/soccer bets
- Other sports - tennis, basketball
- Live/in-play betting
- Casino games/offers
Part 6 - Regulated Markets Analyses
- Overview of regulated markets
- French online gambling market
- Spanish online gambling market
- Danish online gambling market
- New Jersey online gambling market
Part 7 - Methodology
