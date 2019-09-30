Global Online Gambling Quarterly Report, Fall 2019 - Quarterly Updated Benchmarks, KPIs, Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Fall 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy. Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.

Many clients have already provided excellent feedback: This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses (CFO of online gambling operator); A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work (research/information manager of state lottery).

Content of report:

  • Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development
  • Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks
  • Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks
  • Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers,
  • Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1 - Trends

  • Online gambling industry climate
  • Future winners in the online gambling market
  • Key trends and topics
  • Mobile gambling KPIs
  • Share developments
  • Revenue forecasts

Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs

  • Total revenue
  • Betting revenue
  • Casino revenue
  • Active players/customers and ARPUs
  • EBIT/operating profit benchmarks

Part 3 - Marketing Analyses

  • Social marketing benchmarks
  • SEO benchmarking
  • Affiliate marketing benchmarking

Part 4 - Product Analyses

  • Betting offers
  • Football/soccer bets
  • Other sports - tennis, basketball
  • Live/in-play betting
  • Casino games/offers

Part 5 - Lottery Analyses

  • Lotto, numbers, and scratch games
  • Website analyses of state lotteries
  • State lottery Facebook analyses
  • State lottery Twitter analyses

Part 6 - Regulated Markets Analyses

  • Overview of regulated markets
  • French online gambling market
  • Spanish online gambling market
  • Danish online gambling market
  • New Jersey online gambling market

Part 7 - Methodology

  • Relevant considerations for the social marketing benchmark analyses
  • Overall SEO benchmarking approach
  • Betting offers - benchmarking approach
  • Financial analyses approach

Companies Mentioned

  • 888
  • Ahaworld
  • Bet-at-home
  • Betsson
  • Better Collective
  • Catena Media
  • Churchill Downs
  • Evolution Gaming
  • Facebook
  • France total (ARJEL)
  • Gambling.com Group
  • GIG B2C
  • Global Gaming
  • GVC Online
  • Jackpotjoy Group
  • Jumbo Interactive
  • Kambi
  • Karamba
  • Kindred
  • LeoVegas
  • Lotto24
  • Lottomatica
  • Nektan
  • Net Gaming
  • NetEnt
  • Playtech B2B
  • PPB (Flutter) Online
  • Scout Gaming
  • Sisal
  • Spain total (DGOJ)
  • Stars Group
  • Svenska Spel
  • Twitter
  • Vera&John
  • William Hill Online
  • Zeal/Tipp24

