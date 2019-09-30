Global Online Gambling Quarterly Report, Fall 2019 - Quarterly Updated Benchmarks, KPIs, Trends
Sep 30, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Fall 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy. Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.
Many clients have already provided excellent feedback: This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses (CFO of online gambling operator); A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work (research/information manager of state lottery).
Content of report:
- Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development
- Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks
- Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks
- Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers,
- Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1 - Trends
- Online gambling industry climate
- Future winners in the online gambling market
- Key trends and topics
- Mobile gambling KPIs
- Share developments
- Revenue forecasts
Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs
- Total revenue
- Betting revenue
- Casino revenue
- Active players/customers and ARPUs
- EBIT/operating profit benchmarks
Part 3 - Marketing Analyses
- Social marketing benchmarks
- SEO benchmarking
- Affiliate marketing benchmarking
Part 4 - Product Analyses
- Betting offers
- Football/soccer bets
- Other sports - tennis, basketball
- Live/in-play betting
- Casino games/offers
Part 5 - Lottery Analyses
- Lotto, numbers, and scratch games
- Website analyses of state lotteries
- State lottery Facebook analyses
- State lottery Twitter analyses
Part 6 - Regulated Markets Analyses
- Overview of regulated markets
- French online gambling market
- Spanish online gambling market
- Danish online gambling market
- New Jersey online gambling market
Part 7 - Methodology
- Relevant considerations for the social marketing benchmark analyses
- Overall SEO benchmarking approach
- Betting offers - benchmarking approach
- Financial analyses approach
Companies Mentioned
- 888
- Ahaworld
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Churchill Downs
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- Gambling.com Group
- GIG B2C
- Global Gaming
- GVC Online
- Jackpotjoy Group
- Jumbo Interactive
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- Lotto24
- Lottomatica
- Nektan
- Net Gaming
- NetEnt
- Playtech B2B
- PPB (Flutter) Online
- Scout Gaming
- Sisal
- Spain total (DGOJ)
- Stars Group
- Svenska Spel
- Vera&John
- William Hill Online
- Zeal/Tipp24
