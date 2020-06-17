NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Online Learning Platforms Market, By Type (Academic, Corporate, Government), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Vendor (Content Provider v/s Service Provider), By Learning Mode (Self-paced v/s Instructor-led), By Learning Type (Synchronous v/s Asynchronous), By Technology (Mobile E-learning, Learning Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Rapid E-learning, Podcasts, and Virtual Classroom), By End User (Higher Education Institutions, K-12, Enterprises, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915181/?utm_source=PRN







Global online learning platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2020 - 2025 on account of rising adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, among others, to make the teaching and learning experience more efficient and personalized.Additionally, benefits of online learning platforms such as flexibility, availability at anytime and anywhere, and low cost are further expected to propel the market over the next five years.



Furthermore, technological advancements, increasing smartphone user base, new product launches and increasing expenditure by the major players is expected to spur the growth of market through 2025.

The global online learning platforms market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, vendor, learning mode, learning type, technology, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into academic, corporate and government.



The corporate segment grabbed the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the regular need to upskill and provide industry relevant training to the employees, which results in the corporates opting for various online learning platforms.Based on vendor segmentation, the market can be bifurcated into content provider and service provider.



The content provider segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years on account of increasing demand for specific and new course material to train or educate employees or students.

Based on learning mode, the market can be divided into self-paced and Instructor-led.The Instructor-led segment is expected to dominate the global online learning platforms market during forecast period due to growing awareness among work professionals to enhance skill-based proficiency.



Based on technology, the market can be fragmented into mobile E-learning, learning management system, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, podcasts, and virtual classroom.In the coming years, the virtual classroom segment is expected to witness robust growth since it reduces the training expenses and offers integrated training and learning modules to the end users.



The mobile E-learning segment is also growing at a strong pace on account of increasing internet penetration and decline in device and internet cost.Based on end users, the market can be categorized into Higher education institutions, K-12, enterprises and others.



The K-12 segment is foreseen to grow at the highest pace in the coming years. The higher education institutions segment dominated the market over the previous years attributable to increasing number of universities offering post-graduate and certification courses online.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in educational technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global online learning platforms market include Lynda, Adobe, Cornerstone Learning, Kallidus, Skillsoft, SAP, Oracle, CERTPOINT systems, Meridian knowledge, Kontis, and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global online learning platforms market.

• To classify and forecast global online learning platforms market based on type, deployment mode, vendor, learning mode, learning type, technology, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global online learning platforms market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global online learning platforms market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global online learning platforms market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global online learning platforms market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Online learning platforms service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to online learning platforms

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, channel partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global online learning platforms market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Academic

o Corporate

o Government

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Vendor:

o Content Provider

o Service Provider

• Market, By Learning Mode:

o Self-paced

o Instructor-led

• Market, By Learning Type:

o Synchronous

- Chat

- Voice

- Video

- Live Streaming

o Asynchronous

- Digital Curriculum Material

- e-Mail

- Discussion Boards

- Social Networking

• Market, By Technology:

o Mobile E-learning

o Learning Management System

o Application Simulation Tool

o Rapid E-learning

o Podcasts

o Virtual Classroom

• Market, By End User:

o Higher Education Institutions

o K-12

o Enterprises

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global online learning platforms market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915181/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

