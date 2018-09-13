Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Industry

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Online Movie Ticketing Services in US$ Million.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Atom Tickets LLC



- BookMyShow.com



- Carnival Cinemas



- Cinemark Holdings, Inc.



- Cineplex, Inc.



- Fandango, Inc.







ONLINE MOVIE TICKETING SERVICES MCP-6



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Online Movie Ticketing Market: Convenience of Online Booking Platform Drives Growth



The State of Cinema Industry: A Key Indicator of Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Business



Table 1: World Box Office Revenues by Country (2017): Breakdown of Revenues (in US$ Million) for China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, UK, US/Canada and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: World Film Industry by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Box Office Revenues for Asia-Pacific, EMEA, Latin America and US/Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions



Table 3: Developing Regions Account for over half of World Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific and Others) and Developed Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: World Online Movie Ticketing Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions



Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion



Table 5: Real GDP Growth Rates (in %) for Select Major Economies (2016-2019P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: World Middle Class Population (2012 & 2030P): Percentage Share Breakdown by Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & CHALLENGES







Expanding Internet Access Broadens Online Movie Ticketing Market



Table 8: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Penetration Rate of Internet (as a % of Total Population) for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: Global Growth in Demand for Bandwidth: Breakdown of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Period 2012-2



by Geographic Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania, and North America (US & Canada) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Consumer Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Consumption for General and Business Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Increasing Significance of Mobile Platform Fuels Growth in Online Movie Ticketing Market



Increasing Penetration of Smartphone Devices Drives Users to Book Tickets Online



Table 14: World Market for Smartphones & Tablets (2016, 2018E & 2022P): Annual Shipments in Million Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: Global Mobile Subscriptions Breakdown (%) by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4G Further Boosts Role of Smartphones in Online Tickets Sales



Table 17: World 4G LTE Market: Number of Unique Subscribers (in '000s) for Years 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Transition from Single Screen to Multiplexes Bolsters Online Ticket Bookings



Enhanced Movie-Going Experience Drives Movie Admissions



Positive Influence of Digital Cinema on Movie-Going Aids Online Ticketing Market



Table 18: Digital Cinema Screens Worldwide (2017): Breakdown by Number of Digital Non-3D and Digital 3D Screens by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: Number of Premium Large Format (PLF) Screens Worldwide by Geographic Region (2014 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Mainstream Role of E-Commerce in B2C Transactions Instigates Stellar Growth



Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales



Issues & Challenges



Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market's Sails



Rising Ticket Prices & Surcharges Impact Cinema Admissions



Alternative Film Delivery Methods Jeopardizes Profitability



Online Frauds, Ticket Booking Problems Cap Business Opportunities







4. ONLINE MOVIE TICKETING SERVICE - AN OUTLINE







Online Movie Ticketing Service: Introduction



Modes of Accessing Online Movie Ticketing Services



Websites



Mobile Apps



Booking a Movie Ticket Online



Payment Mechanisms







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Leading Players in the Online Movie Ticketing Services Market



Forging Alliances with Exhibitors & Media Houses: Key to Market Success



Improved Focus on Value Additions to Augment Appeal & Image



Emphasis on Increasing Accessibility



All-Inclusive Experience: The Buzzword



M&A Gathers Steam



Select M&A Deals in the Online Movie Ticketing Services Market (2015-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Atom Tickets LLC (USA)



BookMyShow.com (India)



Carnival Cinemas (India)



Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (USA)



Cineplex, Inc. (Canada)



Fandango, Inc. (USA)



MovieTickets.com, LLC (USA)



INOX Leisure Limited (India)



KyaZoonga (India)



Maoyan-Weiying (China)



Moviefone, Inc. (USA)



Mtime.com, Inc. (China)



PVR Cinemas (India)



Tao Piao Piao (China)



VOX Cinemas (UAE)



5.2 Service Launches



AMC to Roll Out Stubs A-List Subscription Movie-Watching Service



Fandango Introduces Fandango VIP+ Rewards Program



Comcast® Launches Fandango® on Comcast's Xfinity® Platform



Sinemia Rolls Out New Affordable Pricing Plans



Cinemark Introduces Movie Club Movie Membership Program



BookMyShow Unveils Progressive Web App



5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Brookstone Capital Acquires Additional Stake in Cinemark Holdings



Carnival to Acquire Novo Cinemas from Elan Group



Khalti Teams Up with QFX Cinemas for Online Ticket Booking



Atom Tickets Collaborates with Landmark Theatres



Fandango Joins Hands with National Amusements



Helios and Matheson Analytics Acquires Moviefone



Atom Tickets Raises Additional Funding



Paytm Acquires Orbgen Technologies



Fandango to Acquire MovieTickets.com



MovieTickets.com Teams Up with Sony Pictures



Accesso Acquires Ingresso



BookMyShow Snaps Up MastiTickets



Alibaba Pictures to Acquire Additional Stake in Tao Piao Piao



Maoyan to Merge with Weying







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Online Movie Ticket Sales to Benefit from Rapid Growth of Mobile Ticketing Platform



Table 23: US Online Movie Ticketing Market by Device Type (2012 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Tickets Bookings for PC and Mobile Devices (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Large Smartphone User Base, Spurt in 4G Connections & Uptrend in Mobile B2C Services Aid Market Growth



Table 24: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Thousand) in the US (2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growth of US Film & Movie Theater Industry - Opportunity for Online Movie Ticketing Market



Table 25: Number of Cinema Sites (Indoor and Drive-in) in US by Type for the years 2011 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: Cinema Screens in the US by Type: Breakdown by Indoor and Drive-in Screens for the years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: Cinema Screens in the US by Type (2013 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Screens for Analog, Digital Non-3D, and Digital 3D (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: Number of Cinema Admissions in US & Canada for the years 2011 through 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: Average Cinema Ticket Price in the US for the years 2011 through 2017 (in US$) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: US Leisure & Entertainment Market by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Visitors for Movie Theatres, Theme Parks, and Sporting Venues (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Favorable Demographic Factors Benefits the Shift towards Online Movie Ticketing



Flurry of Social Networking Sites Foster Movie Ticket Sales



Emerging Competition and Partnerships to Increase Consumer Adoption



Movie Ticketing Apps Targeting Improved Social Experience: The Latest Investment Target of Film Studios



B.Market Analytics



Table 31: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: US Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



A Mature yet Growing Market



Box Office in Europe - An Overview



Table 37: Movie Theater Admissions in EU-28 (2011-2017) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: Movie Theater Admissions in EU-28 by Country (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Estimated Admissions (in Million) for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Use of Smartphone for B2C Services Elevates Prospects



Table 39: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select European Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: European 4G LTE Market by Region/ Country (2016, 2018E & 2020P): Number of Unique Subscribers (in '000s) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 41: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: European Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.1 France



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Table 44: Movie Theater Admissions in France (2011-2017) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 45: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: French Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.2 Germany



A.Market Analysis



Increasing Theater Admissions - An Opportunity for Online Movie Ticket Services



Table 47: Average Price of a Cinema Ticket (in €) in Germany (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 48: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: German Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Healthy Momentum in Cinema Industry Drives Online Ticketing Revenues



Table 52: Cinema Admissions in the UK (2011-2017) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Number of Cinema Screens, Cinema Sites and Average Screens Per Cinema Site in the UK (2011, 2014 & 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Continued Rise in Online Movie Ticketing Penetration



Table 54: Penetration Rate of Online Movie Tickets in the UK - Online Tickets as a % of the Total Movie Ticket Sales for 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: UK Online Cinema Ticketing Users by Year (2016-2020P): User Projections for the Years 2016, 2017, 2018E, 2019P & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: UK Online Cinema Ticketing Users by Age Group (2016): Number of Users (in Million) for the 16-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and over 55 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: UK Online Movie Ticketing Market by User Income (2016): Estimated Number of Users (in Million) for Low-Income, Medium-Income, and High-Income Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: UK Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 60: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 61: Spanish Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4.6 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market



Thriving Cinema Industry: An Opportunity Indicator for Online Movie Ticketing



Table 64: Cinema Screens in Asia-Pacific by Screen Format (2012 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Screens for Analog, Digital Non-3D, and Digital 3D Formats (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Online Movie Ticketing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Chinese Audiences Embrace Online Movie Ticketing Services



Table 68: China Represents about 2/5th of World Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Online Movie Ticketing Demonstrates Massive Growth in China: Percentage Breakdown of Movie Tickets Sold in Online and Physical Mediums for Years 2013 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Audiences' Inclination for Online Transactions Positions China as a Lucrative Market for Online Movie Ticketing Services



Flourishing Cinema Industry - A Business Case for Online Movie Ticketing Market



Table 70: Box Office Revenues in China (2011-2017) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: Number of Cinema Screens in China (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Theater Chains Benefit from Rising Online Sales of Movie Tickets



Film Industry Trends Influence Online Movie Ticketing Patterns



Competitive Scenario



Table 72: Leading Players in Chinese Online Movie Ticketing Services Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Maoyan-Weiying/Tencent, Taopiaopiao/Alibaba, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Concerns over Unsustainability of Heavily Discounted for Online Tickets



Foray of Internet Majors into Film Production & Distribution Bodes Well



B.Market Analytics



Table 73: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.2 India



A.Market Analysis



Rising Multiplex Culture in India to Drive Sales of Online Movie Tickets



Competitive Scenario



B.Market Analytics



Table 74: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Australia



B.Market Analytics



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 76: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: Latin American Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.7 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2



through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39) The United States (12) Canada (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)



