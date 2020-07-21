Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2027 with Profiles of 46 Players Including Deliveroo, GrubHub, Just Eat, and Postmates

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of this report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to Reach US$259.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services estimated at US$42.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Order-based Food Delivery Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.5% CAGR to reach US$223.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Logistics-based Food Delivery Services segment is readjusted to a revised 52.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.5% share of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 28.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$44.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 25.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$44.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero SE

DoorDash Inc.

ELEME Inc.

GrubHub Inc.

Hellofood

Just Eat Holding Limited

Munchery

OrderUp Inc.

Postmates Inc.

Swiggy

Takeaway.com N.V.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber Eats)

Zomato Media Pvt Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w70hr6

