Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2027 with Profiles of 46 Players Including Deliveroo, GrubHub, Just Eat, and Postmates
Jul 21, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of this report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to Reach US$259.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services estimated at US$42.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$259.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Order-based Food Delivery Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.5% CAGR to reach US$223.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Logistics-based Food Delivery Services segment is readjusted to a revised 52.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.5% share of the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 28.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$44.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.6% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.1% and 25.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$44.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Deliveroo
- Delivery Hero SE
- DoorDash Inc.
- ELEME Inc.
- GrubHub Inc.
- Hellofood
- Just Eat Holding Limited
- Munchery
- OrderUp Inc.
- Postmates Inc.
- Swiggy
- Takeaway.com N.V.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber Eats)
- Zomato Media Pvt Ltd.
Total Companies Profiled: 46
