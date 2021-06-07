Global Online On-demand Home Services Market to witness over $ 4,730 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market is poised to grow by USD 4,730.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period. The report on the online on-demand home services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand home services.
The online on-demand home services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of startups entering the market as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online on-demand home services market covers the following areas:
Online On-demand Home Services Market Sizing
Online On-demand Home Services Market Forecast
Online On-demand Home Services Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alfred Club Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc.
- AskforTask Inc.
- ByNext Inc.
- Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
- MyClean Inc.
- ServiceWhale Inc.
- TaskRabbit Inc.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Home Decor Market - Global online home decor market is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market - Global online hyperlocal services market is segmented by End-user (Individual Users and Commercial Users), Service (Online Logistics Services, Online Food Ordering Services, Online Grocery Delivery Services, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
