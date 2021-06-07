Global Online On-demand Home Services Market to witness over $ 4,730 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand home services.

The online on-demand home services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of startups entering the market as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online on-demand home services market covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Home Services Market Sizing

Online On-demand Home Services Market Forecast

Online On-demand Home Services Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfred Club Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

ByNext Inc.

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

MyClean Inc.

ServiceWhale Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

