Global Online Recruitment Market Size & Forecast Report 2020-2024 - Opportunities in Augmenting Adoption of AI Technology / Increasing ML Technology / Implementation of Gamification

"Global Online Recruitment Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global online recruitment market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by application and by region. In addition, the report also provides detailed application and regional analysis.

Furthermore, through online recruitment employers can attract a larger number of potential employees. Companies can also develop their e-recruitment platforms in-house, use e-recruitment HR software or employ recruitment agencies that utilise e-recruitment as part of their package.

Moreover, on the basis of application online recruitment market is segmented into, hotel, computing, accounting, technical, medical care, managerial, sales & marketing, clerical and other.

The global online recruitment market has increased at a steady pace over the years and the market is further expected to augment progressively during the forecasted years 2020 to 2024. The market would augment owing to different growth drivers such as escalating urban population, growing smartphone penetration, emerging number of internet users, rising youth population and surging social network users.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: rapidly changing needs and preferences and negative economic, social and geopolitical conditions. Whereas, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like augmenting adoption of artificial intelligence technology, increasing machine learning technology, implementation of gamification, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online recruitment market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global online recruitment market are Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation), Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Axel Springer SE (StepStone), and SEEK Limited, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Recruitment: An Overview

2.1.1 Factors Influencing Recruitment

2.2 Recruitment Process

2.3 Online Recruitment: An Overview

2.4 Advantages and Limitations of Online Recruitment

2.5 Online Recruitment Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Recruitment Market by Application (Hotel, Computing, Accounting, Technical, Medical Care, Managerial, Sales & Marketing, Clerical and Other)

3.1.3 Global Online Recruitment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Online Recruitment Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hotel Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Computing Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Accounting Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Technical Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Medical Care Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Managerial Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Sales & Marketing Online Recruitment Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Clerical Online Recruitment Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Online Recruitment Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Online Recruitment Market by Application (Hotel, Computing, Accounting, Technical, Medical Care, Managerial, Sales & Marketing, Clerical and Other)

4.1.3 North America Online Recruitment Application Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East and Africa Online Recruitment Market: An Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Response of Industry

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Recruitment Operations

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating Urban Population

6.1.2 Growing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.3 Emerging Number of Internet Users

6.1.4 Rising Youth Population

6.1.5 Surging Social Network Users

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Rapidly Changing Needs and Preferences

6.2.2 Negative Economic, Social and Geopolitical Conditions

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Augmenting Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Technology

6.3.2 Increasing Machine Learning Technology

6.3.3 Implementation of Gamification

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 SEEK Limited

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Axel Springer SE (StepStone)

8.3 Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.4 Microsoft Corporation (LinkedIn Corporation)

