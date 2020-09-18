Global Online Retailer SHEIN Announces Groundbreaking Virtual Fashion Show To Dress For Success

The virtual broadcast is more than just an online fashion show, as #WalkYourWonderful is truly an all-inclusive event intended to break down boundaries and bring the world of fashion to everyone. Inspired by the growing global movement calling for a more diverse and accepting world, #WalkYourWonderful is an open invitation for all to unite and share one virtual runway.

#WalkYourWonderful will kick off with influencers posting their "walk" to their own social channels to start the challenge. Each clip will be synced into SHEIN's live stream, which will act as a central hub for the fashion show. SHEIN's five new Fall/Winter collections: "Classic Bohemian", "Modern City", "Renaissance Romance", "Retro Vogue", and "SHEIN Premium" will be presented in different locations across the globe. Following the collection presentation, the runway show will open to all viewers who can submit their own "walk" via their personal social channels. All the walks will be celebrated during SHEIN's virtual fashion show.

PERFORMANCES BY:

Ellie Goulding

Rita Ora

Stefflon Don

SHY'M

SHEIN's #WalkYourWonderful will also support a notable charity who strives to support and empower all women: Dress for Success ( https://dressforsuccess.org/ ), a global non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence, by providing them with professional attire.

All clothes featured in #WalkYourWonderful, including those worn by influencers and celebrities will be available on SHEIN.com . SHEIN will donate $1 USD to Dress for Success for every item of clothing sold for one month from 9/19-10/19.

"DRESS FOR SUCCESS is delighted to be supported by SHEIN through their virtual fashion show and donation from purchases. Their support means that Dress for Success can reach even more women to assist in their confidence and be successful in gaining employment. Throughout this pandemic, women are feeling the impact in terms of unemployment, high stress levels and anxiety and SHEIN's support will assist in reducing this. Be part of the impact and make a difference." - FIONNUALA SHANNON, Executive Director, Dress for Success GL

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a Singapore-based fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you.

About Dress For Success

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 150 cities in 25 countries and has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards self-sufficiency.

