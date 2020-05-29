Global Online Streaming Services Market Forecast to Grow by $149.96 Billion During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 18%

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online streaming services market is poised to grow by $ 149.96 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector and increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons. In addition, the rising penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study also identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as another prime reason driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years.



The online streaming services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



The online streaming services market covers the following areas:

Online streaming services market sizing

Online streaming services market forecast

Online streaming services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online streaming services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Eros International Plc, iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the online streaming services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendors landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Eros International Plc

iflix Ltd.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzvnqk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

