Global Online Wig Store UNice Announces the Opening of its Membership System

XUCHANG, China, April 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing number of online shopping customers, online wig store UNice Hair announces the start of a VIP membership system in 2021 to improve users' experience, save shipping time, and provide high-quality service.

How to join: Pay $29 to become UNice PLUS VIP member.

UNice aims to provide users with a better experience. For UNice, a customer's good experience is their priority. UNice PLUS VIP Members can get an extra 5% off for all orders and can choose from a variety of human hair products at unice.com, such as hair weaves, hair extensions, wigs, and closures in any style and color.

As one of the earliest membership systems for wig suppliers, UNice not only allows users to enjoy more discounts when shopping, but also to allows users to enjoy better services, worry-free returns, overnight delivery, birthday gifts, and other high-grade VIP services. UNice hopes every customer can have a perfect shopping experience.

UNice Hair intends to continuously improve the membership system. Since the opening of the UNice membership system, there have been many customers who have joined; UNice will continue to upgrade the VIP members' rights and privileges.

In addition, customers can also get $3 off from the UNice app!

Are VIP memberships worth $29?

The answer may be different for each different person. If you often buy human hair wigs , you can enjoy more discounts and benefits by becoming a member of UNice.

Even if you don't buy them often, additional special offers and discounts can be enjoyed on birthdays.

With over 20 years of hair-producing experience, specializing in natural hair bundles , closures, and lace front wigs , and new trending wig styles such as headband wig , HD lace wig, u part wig and other wigs for black women , UNice Hair company now offers "buy now, pay later" options, such as Sezzle and Quadpay, to help customers buy hair bundles or wigs now and pay later.

About UNice Hair

UNice was born in 1999 in Xuchang, Henan, China, with 22 years of experience. They developed from small local textile processing enterprises and gradually entered into global human hair enterprises. They specialize in professional set design, production, sales, and service all over the world.

UNice Hair has gone through the test of National Hair products and Hair Care Products Quality Supervision and Inspection Center, and has been proven 100% Virgin Human Hair without chemical.

About UNice

Global Online Retailer UNice has an enormous variety of hair products, all 100% human virgin hair, such as hair weaves, hair extensions, wigs, and closures in any style and color: Body Wave, Straight, Curly, Loose Wave, Deep Wave and Natural Wave, different hairstyles for your choice.

