Global Opacifiers Applications and Markets 2018 & 2019-2023: Focus on Oxides and Opaque Polymers, Characteristics
Oct 18, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opacifiers: Oxides and Opaque Polymers, Characteristics, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global opacifiers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.
Titanium dioxide accounts for the highest share of opacifier products. Factors such as the growth of application segments like paints and coatings, personal care, and ceramics; technological advancements for delivering opaque polymers with better efficiency; and the production of titanium dioxide using nanotechnology are driving the demand of opacifiers across the world.
The scope of this report is broad and covers the entire market for opacifiers, which are used globally in various types of industry applications. The market is broken down by product types, industry applications and region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, industry application and regional market.
An ideal opacifier is considered to be an additive that has the ability to actively prevent the transmission of light. For an opacifier to work efficiently, the refractive index of the opacifier (np) should be higher than the refractive index of the medium (nm) in which it is dispersed.1 Products that appear more transparent are usually associated with water by customers. Hence, they are often thought to be less efficient by customers. By adding opacifiers to products during the production process, manufacturers can make their product opaquer and visually appealing to the customers.
Titanium dioxide is the most commonly used opacifier across various industries. Key end-use industries such as paints and coating, ceramics, plastics, and personal care are driving the demand for titanium dioxide. Among the various applications of opacifiers, the paints and coatings segment is expected to account for the majority of the market, followed by the ceramics industry. One of the main factors driving the paints and coatings segment is the increased growth of the construction industry in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for opacifiers. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for opacifiers, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the opacifiers market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global opacifiers industry.
The Report Includes:
- 79 tables
- An overview of the global market for opacifiers and their potential applications in paints and coatings, ceramics, personal care, paper, plastics, and glass industry
- Discussion on how opacifiers alter the visual appearance of certain products to make them more appealing to the consumers and deliver luster, shimmering effects, or opacity to a solution
- Information on titanium dioxide and discussion on why it is considered as the most common type of opacifier across industries
- Insight into government regulations regarding the use of certain oxides
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including BASF Group, Dowdupont, Evonik Industries AG, Omnova Solutions, Inc., and Tayca Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- ROW
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Key Types of Opacifiers
- Cerium Oxide (CeO2)
- Tin Oxide (SnO2)
- Titanium Dioxide (TiO2)
- Zircon (ZrO2.SiO2)
- Antimony Trioxide (Sb2O3)
- Opaque Polymers
- Zinc Oxide (ZnO)
- Arsenic Trioxide (As2O3)
- Key Application Segments of Opacifiers
- Personal Care
- Home Care
- Paper
- Paints and Coatings
- Inks
- Fibers
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Plastics
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Opacifiers
- Global Market for Opacifiers by Type
- Global Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Cerium Oxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Tin Oxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Titanium Dioxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Zircon Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Arsenic Trioxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Opaque Polymers Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Antimony Trioxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Zinc Oxide Opacifiers by Application
- Global Market for Cerium Oxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Tin Oxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Titanium Dioxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Zircon Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Arsenic Trioxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Opaque Polymers Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Antimony Trioxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Zinc Oxide Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Personal Care Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Home Care Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Paper Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Ink Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Paints and Coatings Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Fiber Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Glass Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Ceramics Industry Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Plastics Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
- Global Market for Other Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market for Opacifiers, by Region and Country
- North American Market for Opacifiers by Country
- U.S. Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Canadian Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Mexican Market for Opacifiers by Application
- European Market for Opacifiers by Country
- German Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Russian Market for Opacifiers by Application
- U.K. Market for Opacifiers by Application
- French Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Italian Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Rest of European Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Asia-Pacific Market for Opacifiers by Country
- Chinese Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Indian Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Japanese Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Opacifiers by Application
- South American Market for Opacifiers by Country
- Brazilian Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Argentinean Market for Opacifiers by Application
- Rest of South American Market for Opacifiers by Application
- ROW Market for Opacifiers by Country
- Middle Eastern Market for Opacifiers by Application
- African Market for Opacifiers by Application
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Growth of Application Segments
- Technological Advancements Delivering Opaque Polymers with Better Efficiency
- Production of Titanium Dioxide Using Nanotechnology
- Challenges
- Regulations Regarding Use of Certain Oxides: Titanium Dioxide and Antimony Trioxide
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Alkane Resources Ltd.
- Amgeen Minerals
- Apollo Colors, Inc.
- Argex Titanium, Inc.
- Arkema, Inc.
- Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- BASF Group
- Berg + Schmidt Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Brenntag Ag
- Britex Enterprises
- The Chemours Co.
- Cinkarna Celje, D. D.
- Cristal
- Croda International Plc
- Dewolf Chemical, Inc.
- Dowdupont
- EN-Tech Polymer Co. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Grupa Azoty S.A.
- Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd.
- Indulor Chemie Gmbh
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
- Junneng Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
- Lomon Billions Group
- Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp.
- Omnova Solutions, Inc.
- Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.
- Precheza A. S.
- Quaternia S.L.
- Rajpurohit Group Of Enterprises
- Ruby Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
- Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt. Ltd.
- Tayca Corp.
- Torrecid S.A.
- Tronox Ltd.
- Venator Materials Plc
- Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd
- Visen Industries Ltd.
- Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding Gmbh & Co Kg
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkd19h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article